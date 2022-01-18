When UL women’s coaching staff entered the locker room at South Alabama with a five-point deficit Saturday, there were plenty of things to correct.
The good news is the players already knew it.
“They were saying already what we were believing,” UL coach Garry Brodhead said. “They were saying, ‘We’re not guarding, we’re not making stops.’ I think that’s the difference with this team. When a coach says something, they agree with us.
“In the past, you might embarrass a kid a little bit by calling them out. This team, you don’t even have to call them out. They call themselves out. ‘Coach, I’ve got you, I’ve got you. We got it, We got it.’”
Because of that buy-in, Brodhead believes the changes were made quicker, resulting in a 7-0 run to open the third quarter en route to a road win.
On Thursday, the Cajuns (11-3, 3-1) are hoping to continue that road success in a 5 p.m. road contest with Appalachian State.
“It’s just a different mindset right now,” Brodhead said. “They want to win, so they know it’s going to take some special things to win. They’re just buying in and believing in one another and fighting through things.”
On this long trip, much of the fight is handling the obstacles that come along with the long trip to Boone, North Carolina.
“You get off the plane, then you’ve got to drive two hours into the mountains,” Brodhead explained. “Are you going to be able to use their practice facility or are you going to be in the main arena? To me, that makes a big difference. We try to prepare in that aspect. Usually practice before we leave and then a shoot around that night to kind of loosen up their legs.
“It’ll be a little different. That’s why on the road is hard to win.”
The Mountaineers are one of many teams around the country hit hard by COVID-19 protocols. App State (7-8, 1-1) already had four Sun Belt games canceled – Arkansas and Georgia schools – before splitting in Arkansas with a 60-49 win over Little Rock.
“App State gave us trouble in the past because of their bigs,” Brodhead said. “Now they’re not as big. They’re more guard-oriented.”
The Mountaineers are led by a trio of double-figure scorers in Michaela Porter (13.8 pts, 5.9 rebs), Janay Sanders (11.7 pts, 3.3 rebs) and Alexia Allesch (11.2 pts, 8.0 rebs).
The Cajuns have done a great job in recent games of limiting turnovers – only 10 each in last week’s sweep of the Alabama schools.
The other encouraging sign for UL is the recent play of senior center Ty’Reona Doucet. After scoring 23 points with 10 rebounds and six blocked shots in the win over Troy, Doucet added 16 points and 18 boards against South Alabama.
“I feel good when we have a Ty Doucet ready to roll,” Brodhead said.
There’s still plenty of games left, but this road trip could eliminate any lingering doubts about this team’s potential.
“This is going to be a tough one,” Brodhead said. “Can we go on the road and split them – can we go in with that attitude - or can we pull off two of them out?
“It was a rough week last week. We’re kind of beat up a little bit. Can we go out and just kind of handle it? If we can get through that, we’ll be good going into the tournament. ‘Hey, we can kind of handle anything.’”