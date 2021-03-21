ARLINGTON, Texas — Again, it wasn’t pretty, but these days the No. 15 UL Ragin’ Cajuns will take the wins as they come.
Ciara Bryan helped UL overcome two unearned runs in the bottom of the sixth with a two-run home run in the top of the seventh to lift the Cajuns to a 4-2 road win over the UT-Arlington Mavericks on Sunday.
The Cajuns improved to 16-6 overall and 2-1 in Sun Belt play, while the Mavericks dropped to 4-17 and 1-5.
Regardless of the details, the series win extends UL’s national-best 57-series winning streak in conference play.
The good sign in Sunday’s win was the pitching of ace Summer Ellyson. She didn’t get a decision, but only allowed two unearned runs on two hits with two walks and one strikeout in 5.2 innings.
Aileen Garcia tied the game in the bottom of the sixth with a two-out, two-run double to tie the game. The inning began with an error to make those runs unearned.
Kandra Lamb relieved Ellyson and got the win thanks to Bryan’s two-run homer in the top of the seventh.
In improving her record to 7-2, Lamb pitched 1.1 innings with one walk and no strikeouts.
The Cajuns are now scheduled to play Louisiana Tech at 6 p.m. Wednesday in a midweek game before beginning at home weekend series against South Alabama on Friday.