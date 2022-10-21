There are many messages on the minds of the UL Ragin’ Cajuns heading into Saturday’s 4 p.m. showdown with longtime rival Arkansas State at Cajun Field.
The first one is not to overlook the visiting Red Wolves, despite their 2-5 and 1-3 record.
The veterans have been warning the newcomers.
“We’ve been telling them all week,” right tackle Carlos Rubio said. “Those guys play us hard, man. It’s every year. It’s always a close game. They’re going to have that intensity and run to the ball.
“It’s about the little things. It’s about the intangibles. Who is going to strain at the end of the whistle? Who is going to drive your feet and get that second step down?”
Last season, for example, UL was 13-1 and Arkansas State 2-10. The Cajuns needed a 20-play, 90-yard drive in over 10 minutes to secure a 28-27 win.
“They’re going to give it their best and they’re going to try to beat you,” said cornerback Eric Garror, who was named to ESPN's first-team midseason All-America team as a punt returner.
Secondly, the Cajuns (3-3, 1-2) snapped a three-game losing streak with a determined, physical 23-13 win at Marshall. That effort must be duplicated.
“The focus was having each other’s back,” wide receiver Michael Jefferson said. “At some point, you’ve got to be tired of losing. You’ve got to dig deep and fight. That was the mindset going into it and we just have to win our one-on-ones. We won more one-on-ones than they did.”
Next, Arkansas State’s James Blackman (149-215-1, 1695 yds, 11 TDs) might be the best quarterback UL’s defense has faced this season.
“You certainly have to paper for that,” UL coach Michael Desormeaux said. “He’s a unique player. He’s a big, long, athletic guy who can run it. You just have to be really disciplined. You’ve got to keep eyes on him.
“You have to finish on the guy, which is easy to say than to do.”
The Red Wolves always have top-notch receivers, but this year, there’s more depth at running back and tight end. Six different ASU targets have at least 129 yards receivers, compared to three for UL.
"I feel like we’re going into a dogfight with them," Garror said. "It’s a rivalry game with us. It has been since before I got here.
"I feel like the receivers last year were pretty good too. They’ve got a couple people coming back. They have a really good receiving corps. We’ve got to come with our ‘A’ game."
Much like last week, the secret is pressuring the quarterback. The Red Wolves have allowed 23 sacks so far this season.
“Last week we had five sacks and 11 tackles for loss,” outside linebackers coach Mike Guiliani said. “When we’re able to play like that as a front and be that disruptive, it really allows us to play downhill as a defense.
“I think we were aggressive to the way we game planned it until the ball was snapped,” We’ve got to keep that mindset and keep that edge, because the more disruptive we are upfront, it keeps the pressure off everybody in the back and puts the offense on their heels.”
Rushing wisely against a mobile quarterback is a key detail as well.
“It’s imperative,” Guiliani added. “You can be as aggressive as you want, but if you’re not on point and you’re not accurate with your pressures and how you’re controlling the quarterback, it’ll bite you just as fast.”
Another factor is UL’s quarterback Ben Wooldridge staying hot in making his second consecutive start.
“He needs to prepare like he did last week, continue to make good decisions and really just continue to lead the team,” Desormeaux said.
Jefferson, for one, appreciated the use of just one quarterback.
“It helped my confidence playing with one quarterback,” he said. “There’s not as much trying to figure out a rotation and catching two different balls. It just was easier and it kept a rhythm and a flow. It helps a lot.”
Defensively, the Red Wolves were giving up 584 total yards a game going into the UL game last season. So far this year, that total stands at 392.9.
"They’ve got some guys," Rubio said. "I would say effort. They’ve got some guys that run around and fly around to the ball. Defensive line and linebackers as well, those guys fly around to the ball. You don’t see too many guys standing around."