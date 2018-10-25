LAFAYETTE — Games between teams that are 1-2 conference records don’t normally fall into the “must-win” category, and coaches usually don’t talk about such games as determining factors in a conference race.
Welcome to the Sun Belt Conference West, where none of the five teams have a winning record in league play and four of the five are within a weekend’s play of moving into first place.
Two of those teams, UL-Lafayette and Arkansas State, square off 6 p.m. Saturday in a game that could determine who winds up in the first Sun Belt championship game Dec. 1.
“It’s a huge game relative to what we’re trying to accomplish here,” Cajuns coach Billy Napier said. “All our goals, everything is still in front of us, and all that starts with what’s happening this week.”
The Cajuns (3-4, 1-2) weren’t given much of a chance to knock off the Red Wolves in the preseason polls, where A-State (4-3, 1-2) was the favorite to win the West. But the Wolves, who have won or shared the league title five times in the past seven seasons, lost back-to-back games before rebounding in a 51-35 victory over Georgia State last Thursday.
Overall, the five West teams are 2-10 against the East. UL-Monroe (2-2) has its open week to enjoy the top spot in the West standings, with the Cajun-Red Wolves winner moving into a tie for first. Both UL-Lafayette and A-State have ULM and South Alabama (1-3) still to play, and a head-up victory could be significant in a tiebreaker to determine who represents the division in the title game.
“I think we all know what it is,” Cajuns quarterback Andre Nunez said. “We’re not thinking too far down the line, but in the back of our head we know what it is. We have to take care of this game first. Everything else will follow.”
A-State coach Blake Anderson has been in four wildly varying games against the Cajuns in his four seasons. Last year’s game in Jonesboro turned into a 47-3 Arkansas State beatdown, but the two previous games in Lafayette have been wild affairs.
Two years ago, quarterback Justice Hansen had apparently pulled off a miracle with a game-ending desperation lateral that turned into an A-State touchdown. But replay reviews showed Hansen’s knee down before his backward flip, saving a 24-19 Cajuns win that eventually put UL-Lafayette into the New Orleans Bowl.
Two years earlier, UL-Lafayette won a 55-40 nationally televised shootout.
“For whatever reason, this one has always been extremely hot and chippy and energetic,” Anderson said. “I would expect this one to be no different.
“We don’t cross paths every day so it’s not due to proximity. But it’s the nature of both programs playing at the top of the league for so many years. It just became a very competitive rivalry. I was new five years ago and I could feel the intensity, and it won’t take (Napier) long to figure that out.”
Though Napier has made continued references to the 40 percent turnover on the UL-Lafayette roster from last year, there are enough Cajuns players who have played A-State to drive that point home.
“Those guys have a good pulse on who (the Red Wolves) are, how they play, what type of culture they have," he said. "We also have coaches on our staff that have played against these guys in the past. It’s been very heated and competitive, and they have been a factor and a contender in who is the champion in this league for a long time.”
Junior middle linebacker Jacques Boudreaux remembers last year’s game, one in which the Wolves led 34-3 at halftime and quarterback Justice Hansen ripped the Cajuns defense for 396 offensive yards.
“Obviously that wasn’t the outcome we wanted,” said Boudreaux, who has a team-high 40 tackles. “A lot of guys were upset with the outcome, but this is a new team and we have a new outlook on everything we do here.”
Hansen returns as A-State’s all-time leader in touchdown passes and is the fourth-leading career passer in Sun Belt history. This year, the 6-foot-4, 224-pound quarterback averages 256.4 yards per game to go with 14 touchdowns.
“He’s a good passer, but the guy can run,” Napier said of Hansen, who had 121 rushing yards against the Cajuns last year. “He’s a big, tall, long guy that once he gets loose he can open it up and cover ground. He’s tough to get on the ground, and he’s got a good feel for what they’re doing.”
The Cajuns counter with a rushing attack averaging 232.7 yards per game. Running back Trey Ragas has four 100-yard rush games and leads the Sun Belt in rushing.
In their last home appearance, the Cajuns offense exploded for a school-record 759 offensive yards in a 66-38 win over New Mexico State.
“They’re playing good ball right now,” Anderson said of the Cajuns. “You can see the excitement they’re playing with. Any time you have a coaching change, you want to find out if guys are buying in and you look at effort level. They’re hungry, and that makes them extremely dangerous.”