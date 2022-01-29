The UL men’s basketball team entered a four-game homestand running in place in the Sun Belt Conference race hoping to ignite a surge in the standings.
After Saturday’s 66-65 loss to Georgia Southern, the Ragin’ Cajuns are now heading in reverse.
The 3-0 start to league play is long gone. The Cajuns have now lost five of their last six games.
Frustration is boiling over for the coaches, players and fans.
“We just need to play better, at our standard,” UL coach Bob Marlin said. “We’ve got to finish games. We’ve got guys who have to star in their role. That’s what we talked about before the game. Not play your role, but star in your role … and we didn’t have many stars out there tonight.”
Once again, the Cajuns (now 9-10, 4-5) entered the stretch drive of the game with the lead and once again, they weren’t able to protect it.
For the second straight game, it essentially came down to free throw shooting.
“The guys are frustrated and disappointed,” Marlin said. “We have to step up and make those foul shots.”
In Thursday’s loss to Georgia State, UL made 46% of only 13 free throws. On Saturday, the Cajuns got 30 attempts, but missed 13 of them for 56.7%.
“Not extra nervous,” Kobe Julien said of the free-throw shooting woes. “It’s more like, we go up there and know we missed a few, so we press a little bit. Like, ‘I need to make this’ instead of going up there with a clear mind and just shooting and trusting our work.”
UL hinted at pulling away with a 64-56 lead with 3:07 left to play after a Dou Gueye basket off a Michael Thomas feed.
But then UL’s defense faltered, allowing Tre Cobbs to convert a three-point play at 2:14 ahead of Elijah McCadden’s 3-pointer at 1:38 to narrow the gap to 64-62.
Still, the Cajuns could have secured the lead, but Jordan Brown missed two more free throws with 1:02 left and Julien missed one of two with 45.4 seconds left for a 65-64 lead.
McCadden’s off-balance jumper at the top of the key with the shot clock running down was bailed out by a foul with 17.1 seconds. Of course, he knocked both foul shots down – the Eagles (now 10-9, 3-5) made 17 of 23 on the night – for the 66-65 lead.
The Cajuns didn’t get a shot off on their possession, committing their 13th turnover to end the game.
“We were going inside out,” Marlin explained. “We were trying to throw the ball to Jordan on the block and then Kentrell (Garnett) up top. Mike (Thomas) took it too deep. He was locked in on Jordan and Kentrell was open at the top and he didn’t throw it back.
“Then he took it a little bit early and we didn’t get a good look … scramble and the ball got knocked loose.”
So many of the columns in the postgame box score seemed to point toward a Cajuns’ victory. UL forced 23 turnovers while only committing 13, outscoring the Eagles 25-7 in points off turnovers.
UL also had 18 second-chance points to nine for the Eagles. Both teams made 21 field goals and 17 free throws.
But the Cajuns missed far too many short jumpers in the lane. Theo Akwuba finished with one point and eight rebounds, while Brown settled for 10 points and four boards.
“When we get the ball to the block and we’ve got to have those guys turn and score,” Marlin said. “Neither one of them did that tonight on a consistent basis, and they missed free throws too. So that’s a bad combination.”
Led by McCadden’s game-high 21 points off the bench, the Eagles outscored UL 45-22 in bench scoring. In fact, Cam Bryant was Georgia Southern’s only other double-digit scorer with 16 points off the bench as well.
In the end, the game was there for the taking and the Cajuns couldn’t nail down the win at the line or with defensive stops when needed.
“Typical conference basketball game,” Marlin said. “They’re all like this, they go right to the wire. We had a chance to put it away and we didn’t. We took an ill-advised shot and didn’t match up and gave them their only 3-point shot of the second half. That was crucial and then we fouled a guy and put them at the free throw line.”
Julien finished the game with 19 points, followed by Gueye with 13 points and six boards.
“We just need to stick together,” Julien said. “We need to stop shooting ourselves in the foot. Every game, we’ve had the lead the majority of the time. It came down to crunch time and a lot of the games we lose, it’s our fault. Once we stop the little mistakes we have – free throws, turnovers and all that – we’ll be pretty good.”