It’s not really a do-or-die game.

It just feels that way.

Technically, the UL Ragin’ Cajuns could lose to Appalachian State in Tuesday’s 6:30 p.m. contest on ESPN2 and still win the Sun Belt West title and advance to the championship game for a belated shot to wear the league’s crown.

But with the schedule including that giant hole of not having Coastal Carolina on it, all the focus turns to this showdown.

The Cajuns defeated Appalachian State for the first time last season on a very wet and freezing night in Boone, N.C.

Now coach Billy Napier’s squad is hoping to prove it.

That’s a delicate proposition.

Does it mean the first one didn’t really happen if UL somehow loses Tuesday? Of course not.

The Cajuns clearly outplayed Appalachian State on the line of scrimmage last season. If not for some mishaps in the punt game, the Mountaineers wouldn’t have been so close late in that game.

That deep desire to beat Appalachian State again is just part of a maturing program. Before Napier arrived in Lafayette, the Mountaineers ruled the Sun Belt and now that grasp is in some question.

Coastal Carolina hopes to assume the throne for the foreseeable future. Its next big chance to stake claim to that status comes Wednesday, Oct. 20 when the Chanticleers (6-0, 2-0) travel to Appalachian State.

The Cajuns (4-1, 2-0) also aspire to be kings of the Sun Belt hill one day real soon.

As much progress as the program’s made over the last four seasons, that still hasn’t happened.

It’s what cut so deep when the COVID-19 issue in Coastal’s camp robbed UL of that opportunity last December.

It’s also what provides extra motivation to the 2021 Cajuns in preparation for Tuesday’s showdown on national TV.

Starting left tackle Ken Marks has been part of that quest for the last seven years. As good as last year’s road win felt, Marks’ comments last week showed a clear understanding of the task at hand.

“When I came into school, they were already the top dog,” Marks said. “They ran the Sun Belt and we never could get over the threshold of beating those guys when coach Napier came into the program. So last year beating them was getting a monkey off your back, but still, they’re the standard.

“What are we against them? 1-8 or 1-9 all the years we’ve played them. So we’ve got a lot of catching up to do before we can say anything about overtake them and try to get where they are as a program.”

The scary part for UL is the Mountaineers (4-1, 1-0) figure to be extra focused for Tuesday’s game. The Cajuns were more physical than App. State was last year and that doesn’t often happen to the Mountaineers on their home field.

Something tells me that staff has reminded their players of that … oh, maybe a few hundred times since that game.

Even scarier, this proud program that basically just lined up and punched you harder in the mouth to seize the Sun Belt throne has now added a dynamic passing game to that traditional rushing attack.

It’s clear the Mountaineers have improved since last season. So far, there’s no reason to believe the Cajuns have.

Through the first five games, UL’s offense remains a work in progress, the defense has been good in key moments but hasn’t slipped some overall since last season and the kicking game is in major transition at the moment.

That’s an awful lot of uncertainty heading into the biggest game of the season.

Is it possible this enormous challenge will bring out the best in the Cajuns now that their best is required? Certainly that’s possible.

But it’s also necessary.

All the outside talk is the Sun Belt West is far behind the Sun Belt East.

UL has a unique opportunity to make a stand against that underlying criticism Tuesday at Cajun Field.

The Cajuns had Appalachian State on the ropes two years ago in Lafayette and let them off the hook.

This time, there’s no reason to hold anything back. Too much that doesn’t show up in the league standings is on the line here.

And there’s no question the Mountaineers are going to be more than ready.