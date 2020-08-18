This week is another change for UL Ragin’ Cajuns football team.

School started Monday and therefore practice time with the players is reduced to 20 hours a week.

Consequently, the focus in practice sessions is changing as well.

“I’m really asking coaches to reflect on each individual player at their position and giving them feedback about the things they can improve upon and develop a plan for that,” UL coach Billy Napier said. “Also, each position group as a whole, taking a step back and seeing what are the things that we’ve got to do better to get game ready across the board.”

Napier said Tuesday the new plan is currently in preparation for a Sept. 12 opener at Iowa State, although that’s not yet official.

“I do think we anticipate not playing on the (Sept.) fifth, but that is not completely done yet,” Napier said. “Dr. (Bryan) Maggard and I talk daily about the scheduling dynamic. I certainly trust his leadership.”

But that doesn’t necessarily mean the Cajuns will only play nine games.

“When it’s all said and done, we’re going to end up with a couple more non-conference games,” Napier offered. “Dr. Maggard is obviously working hard on that and we trust his leadership. It is what it is right now. We’ve got bigger things on our list and that starts with the practice we’re going to have today.”

As a coach, Napier said he’s more focused on improving his team than filling out the schedule.

“I’ve got a laundry list of things to do and nothing has to do with who we play or when we play,” he said. “It’s more about individual players and position groups, the units where I’m seeing some things we’ve got to get fixed and cleaned up. We’ve got to develop some players, we’ve got to get some players healthy, lots of different things like that.”

More confident?

Asked in Tuesday’s zoom media interview if he’s more confident on Aug. 18 that there will be a 2020 college football season than he was two or three weeks before, Napier said he was.

“I am and I’m basing that decision off what I’m observing with our players and the consistent results that we’ve gotten back from the testing,” Napier said.

"We've stayed healthy and we’ve had multiple testing cycles here where we’ve been 100 percent healthy, so things are going well. We’ll continue to ramp up the testing here as we get closer to the game and get settled into a consistent routine with that."

The third-year head coach said he’s pleased with how well his team has followed the protocols to continue to have zero positive tests since training camp began.

“Our big approach is trying to develop a set of habits that will allow the players to continue to play and be safe,” Napier said.

“So far, so good relative to what we’ve been able to execute here and I think that’s a reflection of our players and their commitment to the team and also their desire to play. If I really like something and enjoy something, I’ll find a way to get it done, if it’s important to me.”

With that said, both Napier and his team know another huge obstacle is now facing them with the start of school Monday.

“There’s a new variable with the influx of students that we have and influx of people in our community,” Napier said. “There are multiple variables that we’re getting ready to throw into this thing.”

On Monday, junior linebacker Lorenzo McCaskill said he doesn’t expect the regular student population to have the same commitment to following coronavirus protocols as the football team.

“That’s not really in their mindset,” he said.

WR search continues

Since training camp began, Napier has expressed confidence in senior Jalen Williams and sophomore Peter LeBlanc.

It’s the next two or three candidates on the wide receivers depth chart that has the coaching staff concerned.

True freshman Kyren Lacy has drawn a lot of early praise from Napier and starting quarterback Levi Lewis.

Now another true freshman in East St. John product Dontae Fleming is raising eyebrows.

“Dontae Fleming, in particular, has been impressive so far just with his maturity and his ability to retain information and get better - to eliminate mistakes,” Napier said. “We’ve been impressed with him.

“Overall, Fleming has been a standout so far.”

Fleming had 34 receptions for 645 yards and 14 touchdowns as a senior.

“Then we have a very competitive group behind that, that is getting better,” Napier said. “There’s tons of competition, not only at receiver but also their special teams role on the team. When you get past two, three and four, it’s all about special teams.”

Johnson leaves program

Napier confirmed Tuesday former Southern Lab wide receiver Reginald Johnson has left UL’s program and will be transferring to a junior college.

“We fully support him in his decision,” Napier said. “I think Reginald is a good young man and certainly has a bright future and we’re very supportive of his decision and want him to have success regardless of where he’s at.”

The 6-0, 175-pounder was a former Houston commitment before he shifted his commitment to the Cajuns and was announced as part of the Cajuns’ signing class on Feb. 5.

Johnson was listed as a three-star commitment by 247Sports, having also received offers from Virginia, Louisiana Tech, ULM, SMU, USM and Utah State.

Johnson caught 65 passes for 1,306 yards and 20 touchdowns as a senior for the Kittens.