Since March 12, everyone involved in the world of college athletics has essentially been holding their breath.

How will the mega-millions of lost revenue from the coronavirus pandemic canceling everything from March Madness through the College World Series in Omaha impact the future?

What will each athletic department’s budget look like for the foreseeable future?

It sure seemed like the right thing for the NCAA to grant an extra year of eligibility for all spring sports athletes, but exactly how is that going to be funded when departments all over America will be slashing by a third?

And then there’s the whopper of all panic – will the college football season really be canceled as well?

As so many tight-lipped, corporate college athletic departments don’t seem to understand, the lack of available answers often leads to all kinds of crazy theories.

While the nation tries to get a hold on the spread of COVID-19, the fears are understandably running rampant … and so are the potential contingency plans.

We’ve heard everything from no football season to pushing the start back a few months to reducing it to just a conference schedule … all the way to having a true spring football season.

Can you even imagine that? How exactly would that work? On campuses across the South, where football, baseball and/or softball are all money-making sports, a February or March weekend would be interesting.

You wouldn’t want a baseball or softball team to play Friday and then Sunday. If you do night football, you could play an early afternoon baseball game and then a Sunday doubleheader, or vice versa.

Let’s hope it doesn’t come to that.

Another idea floating around during these uncertain times is crossover conference schedules.

This is the one that really gets my mind pondering the future.

It’s a cost-cutting measure. Naturally, athletic directors across America will be looking for ways to streamline their budgets. Among the more popular strategies will be eliminate most or all plane flights for a year or so.

Since this is a nationwide issue, theoretically conferences could work together.

So for example, instead of UL traveling to play Appalachian State and Coastal Carolina for a conference baseball series next spring, the Cajuns could maybe play Rice and Louisiana Tech while the Mountaineers and Chanticleers play Old Dominion and Charlotte in “league” play.

Truthfully, the potential inequities with that concept makes it iffy, but just the fact that it’s been discussed at all is telling.

With sports being shutdown over the last month, some sports writers have had to write some non-sports stories. One of the area preachers interviewed for an Easter story made the statement, “Crisis creates clarity.”

That pastor had a very different reason for making that statement, but I can’t help but wonder if it might apply to some athletic directors and university presidents across the country over the next few months.

Flights cost a ton of money and athletic departments will be trying to save money in any way possible for at least the next few years.

Crisis creates clarity.

It’s just too far for Texas State to travel to Appalachian State for a softball game.

In these hard economic times, that makes total sense.

The real question is, did it ever?

Crisis creates clarity.

In the beginning of May, Houston’s Cougars were scheduled to fly to Connecticut for an American Athletic Conference baseball series.

In these brutal coronavirus times, such trips won’t likely happen any time soon. Whether it’s this conference crossover concept or just going to a strict division play out of budgetary necessity, let’s hope officials figure out a way to avoid such a series.

But during that decision-making process, let’s also hope there are a few ‘Hello, McFly’ moments.

Crisis creates clarity.

Did it ever really make any sense for Houston to be in the same league as Connecticut?

Did it ever really make any sense for UL, Louisiana Tech, UL Monroe and Tulane to be spread over three different conferences, forcing many non-revenue teams to regularly waste thousands of dollars on cross-country plane flights while traveling over countless comparable mid-major programs along the way?

Don't forget, crisis creates clarity.

UL Monroe’s football program is scheduled to open the 2020 season at home against the Cal-Poly Mustangs. Not to pick on ULM or any other school individually, why did that matchup make any sense to anyone … even before the coronavirus?

While so many tough decisions will have to be made over the next few years, it’s high time for conference alignments to be devised by university presidents that didn’t fail geography class in high school.

Furthermore, perhaps this coronavirus pandemic is also powerful enough to take the next big step that I’ve felt college athletics has needed for years.

Remember, crisis creates clarity.

Scheduling in college athletics has been a problem for decades. It’s high time a more prudent neutral organization be created that’s in charge of all scheduling – more along the lines of professional sports. Not only would such a new method save millions of dollars in travel costs, it would also create better competitive matchups for the fans.

While giving more power to NCAA and/or conference officials is an admittedly very scary proposition, the millions of dollars saved on not making ill-advised plane trips over the next two years might finally open some eyes.

Perhaps then, all the good reasons why two schools 1,700 miles apart are in the same conference won't seem as logical anymore ... and the petty ones will now seem extremely short-sighted.

As awful and unfortunate as this crisis continues to be, perhaps it can at least create some much-needed clarity in college athletics when the future finally arrives.