It wasn’t UL’s first loss of the season. On the contrary, the Ragin’ Cajuns are now off to a 2-5 start to the season after suffering a 3-2 loss to Virginia Tech on Saturday at Russo Park.

But something about this loss stung more than the previous four. The Cajuns had more hits than the visiting Hokies, 9-7, and walked six more times, only to strand 15 runners on base to six for Virginia Tech.

Even worse, the Cajuns struck out 16 times for the second time this season.

“It’ll get you beat every time,” UL coach Matt Deggs said. “More than anything is the strikeouts. If you’re not running balls out of the ballpark, you can’t strike out. If you’re going to have a bunch of strikeouts, you need to have three or four home runs that go with it.

“That’s just not the case right now. We have to work to get better obviously. I sound like a broken record saying that, but that’s just the case.”

What really hurt UL fans was the ninth inning. Down 3-1, Connor Kimple led off with a walk and Hayden Cantrelle greeted new Hokies pitcher Peyton Alford with an infield single to set the table.

True freshman Julian Brock delivered with an RBI single to center to cut it to 3-2 and put runners on the corners with no outs.

“Proud of Julian Brock right there,” Deggs said. “That’s the way it normally looks.”

That brought up Jonathan Windham, who was 3-for-3 with a walk on the day. He struck out and so did Tremaine Spears and Sebastian Toro to strand the tying runner at third.

“I don’t squeeze with no outs,” Deggs said. “It’s a good way to hit into a triple play. No, I’m trying to win right there. It’s set up to do that. We’ve got the winning run at first — move the baseball a couple times and you’re going to win the ball game.”

The poor hitting again spoiled a good start for the Cajuns, who will still try to win the series against Virginia Tech at 1 p.m. Sunday.

Will Moriarty allowed only one earned run on five hits, two walks and struck out five in six innings.

“Those guys are going to continue to get better and better and better,” Deggs said of his starting pitchers.

Jack Burk made his season debut coming off an injury, allowing just one hit in one scoreless inning.

“It’s good to see him back out there,” Deggs said. “He’s not happy with his stuff right now, but it’s going to get better. He hadn’t been out there in a long time.”

The two unearned runs came in the first inning due to a dropped routine fly ball to right.

“You can never pinpoint a game on one thing, but obviously we’ve got to catch routine pop ups,” Deggs said. “But I’ve got Brennan (Breaux) banged up, I’ve got (Alex) Hannie banged up. You’ve got to go with what you’ve got."

The Hokies got the critical third run in the sixth when Carson Taylor doubled and scored on a two-out wild pitch.

Windham doubled with two outs in the second and scored on Toro’s RBI single to center to make it 2-1 at the time.

The Cajuns got the leadoff batter on five of the last six innings, but only one of them scored.

“There have been a lot of them,” Deggs said. “They all hurt. But yeah, we snatched defeat from the jaws of victory right there. It is, it’s frustrating, but I only know one gear, one speed, and that’s keep on working.

“We’ve got to compete better in the box. We’ve got three or four guys that’ll compete right now. Other than that, I don’t know.”