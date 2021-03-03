When you get as close as the pot of gold at the end of the long, winding road that was the college careers of UL women’s basketball seniors Kim Burton, Jomyra Mathis and Ty’Reona Doucet, it’s only natural to look back at the obstacles overcome along the way.
As the Sun Belt Conference regular season champion Ragin’ Cajuns prepare to begin their search for an NCAA Tournament automatic bid in a 1:30 p.m. Saturday Sun Belt tourney quarterfinal in Pensacola, their respective journeys include issues athletes have encountered for decades and some their predecessors never even imagined possible.
“I’m just so excited,” Burton said of the Cajuns winning the outright Sun Belt crown Saturday while extending their winning streak to 13 games. “I’m still on Cloud Nine. It’s just a great feeling."
From the time each one arrived in Lafayette to begin their quest for Sun Belt championship glory with coach Garry Brodhead, each player had their separate complications to resolve with both learning their new coach and being a student-athlete in general.
Doucet had a head start.
The Ville Platte native actually met Brodhead as a seventh grader. In fact, Brodhead offered her a scholarship in the eighth grade.
And when serious knee injuries derailed Doucet in high school, Brodhead stayed close.
“We kept in touch throughout all of my injuries and stuff,” Doucet said. “He actually found a surgeon for my right knee.”
But while Doucet had more of a history with Brodhead upon beginning her college career, that didn’t mean there wasn’t a long transition period.
Philosophically, Brodhead was not a big believer in what Doucet thought she did best – block shots.
He wanted her to take charges instead.
“I was confused,” Doucet laughed. “I was like, ‘Well, if I can’t take charges, then what am I going to do?’ I was so used to blocking shots. I was leading the state for so long in blocking shots. My freshman year, I kept trying to block shots, but I kept getting fouls called, because I didn’t understand the timing.”
So when Brodhead finally relented and gave her the go-ahead last season, she was ecstatic inside.
“It finally happened last year when I started blocking more without getting fouls,” she said. “I didn’t show it and I didn’t express it, but yeah, I was (screaming inside). I finally had the green light to do it.”
For the upbeat, jovial Burton, it was more a matter of meshing personalities.
“When I first came, I thought, ‘Well, he’s a jolly guy,’” Burton remembered. “There would be some days when we’d come into practice and he’d be grumpy. Then he’d be over it.”
Four years later, Burton appreciates Brodhead’s total dedication to the game and to his team.
“I’m blessed to have a coach like that,” she said. “It took time because I didn’t have that growing up and coming from high school. When I got here, I had to learn how to deal with a coach like that. I feel like it got easier as time progressed.”
These days, Burton is a virtual mind doctor for her coach.
“She’s like my right-hand person. She calms me down,” Brodhead admitted.
“He done got a soft spot now,” Burton analyzed. “He’s not as uptight as he used to be my freshman year coming in. He’s started to relax now.”
For Mathis, the adjustments ranged from her new coach’s defensive style to communication gaps.
“I was used to my coaches coming to me and telling me what to do, rather than me going to them for things like asking them what my role was,” Mathis said. “So initiating the conversation was one and also the system he had built for his team was kind of different for me.”
The bumpy road was especially difficult for Mathis, a New Orleans native from Landry-Walker High, because of her constant drive for perfection.
“It was tough,” Mathis said. “I’ve always been like this, probably since I made it out the womb , I was a perfectionist. I don’t know what it is. I guess it was how I was raised. I just want everything to go right, I want it done to the best of my ability, I want it done the correct way.
“It’s tough when I miss a shot or turn the ball over or somebody scores on me. It gets to me and it still does, but I had to learn to move on.”
Along the way, Mathis said her coaches taught her that mistakes are part of growing as a player.
And in this season, so was comprehending the value of taking charges.
“Coming here was my first time actually learning how to take charges,” Mathis said. “I would say I got it maybe 90 percent the end of my sophomore year.”
Today, Brodhead lauds Mathis as a good defender, but it didn’t happen overnight.
“Before coming here, you basically slide everywhere,” Mathis explained. “Here, it’s not slide. You’re running everywhere. You literally have to run from spot to spot. That took me a long time to get used to.
“Actually I’m helping (former UL teammate) Nekia (Jones) coach her AAU team and we were teaching the kids defense. Now I see the importance of running when you’re getting beat instead of trying to slide your feet, because as you continue to slide, you’re riding them and they’re beating you, instead of you trying to sprint to beat them to the spot. I was like, ‘Ok, now I get it.’”
That part of it was never a problem for Burton. She was recruited to play defense. In fact, Burton can see herself shouting out many of Brodhead’s standards to her Red River High players next season – her old high school where she’ll be the head coach next season.
“I’m very, very excited for that opportunity,” Burton said. “A lot of people are counting on me and I couldn’t be any happier about it.
“I’ve always wanted to coach, but to get the opportunity to do it is surreal. Actually I’ll be coaching my girls now. I’m still on the team, but I’m very outspoken and very vocal when it comes to dealing with my teammates.”
And the first message she’ll give her new team?
“Defense - hard work and defense,” Burton said. “You’ve got to defend. If you can’t defend, you can’t play.”
Doucet, on the other hand, is considering the option of playing professional ball overseas.
Mathis plans on graduating on May 14 and then pursuing a Master’s degree in petroleum engineering.
She said it’s possible she could return to the Cajuns next season.
No, the perfectionist didn’t achieve a 4.0, but she was close.
“I have a 3.8, but it’s close enough,” Mathis smiled. “It’s better than most and to say I’m maintaining it while playing basketball through all the physically tired stuff, so yeah, I’m going let me myself slide with it and be proud of myself for it.”
Burton’s career began with UL reaching the Sun Belt tournament finals – losing to Troy. All three of them endured the 7-23 season two years ago.
And all three had their hearts broken when the coronavirus pandemic hit two days before traveling to the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans for the Sun Belt Tournament’s final four.
Fast-forward to this March, this trio is leading the Cajuns to the moment they’ve all been waiting for.
“This team is very different from any of the other teams over the past four years,” Mathis said. “I feel like we connect better. We’re a true family. We’re always there for each other. We do a lot of chemistry-building things off the court. We are very fun. We click together.”
They’ve been through it all. Now they want it all.
“We’re excited about the win that we got and we know we can go even further.”