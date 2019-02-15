The UL-Lafayette softball team stayed undefeated as it swept a pair of games at the 33rd Annual Louisiana Classics tournament.
The Ragin Cajuns, ranked 13th by USA Today, opened the day with a 9-0 win over Jackson State in five innings. Against Austin Peay, Keeli Milligan drove in Casidy Chaumont with the go-ahead run, and UL-Lafayette went on to a 2-1 win.
Kandra Lamb, Carrie Boswell (1-0) and Alison Deville combined to pitch a one-hitter against Jackson State (0-9).
Against Austin Peay (3-4), Elyson Summer went the distance to improve to 5-0. Summer gave up three hits, had no walks and struck out seven.
Chaumont had two hits to lead a six-hit Cajuns attack against the Governors. UL-Lafayette scored its first run in the third inning when Bailey Curry drew a bases-loaded walk to drive in Raina O’Neal.
A five-run first inning had the Cajuns in control from the start against Jackson State. Three Tiger errors helped the Cajuns out. Kourtney Gremillion’s two-run single capped the uprising.
Kourtney Gremillion and Kara Gremillion each finished with two RBIs for UL-Lafayette.