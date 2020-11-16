FootballScoop lists Ragin Cajuns football coach Billy Napier as one of the top candidates for the newly vacant heach coach job at the University of South Carolina, according to the website FootballScoop.com.
The site says Napier is one of five early candidates for the position, which became vacant on Sunday, following the dismissal of former South Carolina head coach Will Muschamp, one day after the Gamecocks fell to the Ole Miss Rebels, 59-42, which dropped them to 2-5 on the season.
Napier, in his third season at UL, has guided the Cajuns to an overall record of 25-11, including an 11-3 record last year, setting a single-season school record for wins, a 7-1 record this season and the school's first Top 25 ranking in decades.
Last year, Napier was discussed as a candidate for head coach at Mississsippi State, Ole Miss and Baylor.
In January, Napier signed a two-year contract extension, to extend his contract through the 2025 season.
Napier is currently the highest paid coach in the Sun Belt Conference, at $880,000 plus incentive bonuses.