1. Offense truly struggling
Apparently it was covered up by forcing five turnovers in the second half, but UL’s offense simply has zero identity through three games. The passing game was virtually non-existent and not enough running plays were called. The last thing Matt Desormeaux wanted was a complicated quarterback decision, but Chandler Fields has struggled to move the offense. The running game was never established.
2. Defense shows cracks
Look, there’s really no reason to get very critical at all on the Cajuns’ defense. It has done heroic deeds in the past and certainly so far this season with 10 turnovers forced in three games. But if not for the three interceptions in Saturday’s loss, it would have been a really long night. Rice’s offense consistently moved it up and down the field, and UL couldn’t get off the field on third down with Rice 9-of-14 in that category.
3. Flag troubles again
One game after getting penalized 10 times for 100 yards, the Cajuns got 11 flags for 85 yards. One of them even resulted in an ejected of Jamarion Peterson for throwing a punch. Perhaps even more troubling, many of them occurred on special teams. The Cajuns have had a special teams edge over most of their opponents over the last three seasons, but there was a 40-yard punt return and several troubling penalties that proved costly in the kicking game.