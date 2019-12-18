Wide receiver prospect Errol Rogers of Lafayette Christian played mostly quarterback two of his final three years with the Knights.

Another UL wide receiver signee, Tanarious Achan, who technically will join the team in the summer and count on next year’s recruiting crop, also played quarterback in high school at Comeaux High prior to his junior college career.

Cornerback Caleb Anderson of East Feliciana did the same.

So did cornerback Trey Amos of Catholic High-New Iberia.

For that matter, Sophie B. Wright’s Tyree Skipper, who signed Wednesday as an athlete, played both quarterback and safety in high school.

That’s an awful lot of players now having to learn new positions at some level.

UL coach Billy Napier is perfectly comfortable with each situation.

“Just think like a high school coach, who do you put at quarterback?,” Napier said. “You put a guy that you trust. Nowadays with the spread concepts, you’re putting your best athlete back there a lot. There’s a lot of designed quarterback runs.

“The system Trey (Amos) played in, he might as well have been a wildcat quarterback every play – primary ball carrier and a guy that has to run your communication, runs your entire operation. So you’re getting one of the better, more trustworthy, dependable, accountable guys.”

As a college recruiter, it’s not so much the actual passes or running styles that’s determined interest in a player.

“You’re evaluating traits,” Napier said. “You’ve got to develop. College football is a developmental game and I think that’s one of the things I’m excited about. We’re getting better and better at our process of developing some of these guys. I’m looking for measurements, movements, intangibles. We’ll develop that position-specific stuff once they arrive.”

Rogers is a little different than some in this scenario. He is a wide receiver by trade. He played it on the varsity level in the eighth grade, as a freshman and again as a junior.

He even grew to enjoy it.

"I played quarterback when I was young," Rogers said. "My sophomore year, I didn’t really like it like that (due to injured starter). But this year, I really enjoyed it."

There was never a question what his long-range position was, however.

“That wasn’t a concern,” Rogers said. “I really didn’t worry about. After practice, I would get some extra receiver work. They (UL) understood. They kind of already knew I was going to have to play quarterback. They understood.

“Honestly, I just need to learn all the plays. I think I have everything down as far as being a good receiver, but I’m just going to continue working and learn all of these plays.”

In fact, Napier sounds like he’s ready for Rogers to make an immediate impact.

“I think Errol is a winner and he’s a little bit of a gym rat. This is a guy who has grown up in the game, he’s a multiple-sport athlete, he’s a good competitor and has great character. I think he’s getting overlooked a little bit. We saw him at the LSU camp and dominate at the LSU camp.”

He’s one Napier is convinced will adapt quickly to what’s asked of him as a receiver.

“I’m excited about him dedicating 100 percent of his team to playing receiver,” Napier said. “I think he’ll make a jump there. I think he’s steady, consistent, mature, stable … a guy who can contribute early. He’s got great ball skills and great family – a guy who want on your team.”

The same can be said of Amos going from two years as a high school quarterback to cornerback in college.

“He’s a basketball player and he’s a track athlete,” Napier said of Amos. “When he puts his singular focus on football, he’ll really develop quickly. That’s the kind of guys that you’re looking for – the ones who are maybe getting a little overlooked. I think he’ll prove to be a really good evaluation.”

Achan’s story is unique as well. After playing quarterback and being a track star at Comeaux, he played two seasons of wide receiver at the junior college level – combing for 86 catches for 12,07 yards and 16 scores over those two seasons.

“I didn’t think the route running was the most difficult part,” Achan said of transitioning to WR after playing QB. “It was learning the different ways to get open. I have a tremendous amount of confidence in my ability to play receiver (at Division I level).

“UL liked my speed and my ability to run routes.”

The 5-8, 170-pound Achan also has experience returning kicks and punts.

Playing junior college ball in Iowa, Achan wasn’t able to witness any of UL’s 10 wins this season, but Rogers was able to watch all but one game.

“It’s very exciting, especially the two regular season games against Mississippi State and Appalachian State,” Rogers said of UL’s 10-win season. “I’m pretty sure everybody knows we should have won that. But the program made great progress.”