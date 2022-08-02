The UL women's basketball program has been invited to participate in the 2022 Preseason Women's National Invitation Tournament, which includes matchups against a pair of power five programs.
Being held from Nov. 12-20, the Cajuns will play against Colorado on Nov. 15 and Jackson State on Nov. 16 - both played in Lubbock, Texas. UL's third game in the tournament will then be against Texas Tech on Sunday, Nov. 20 in the Cajundome.
It's the first time UL will play in the Preseason Women's NIT. Two years ago, the Cajuns lost to Colorado in the postseason NIT in Memphis. Under Brodhead, the Cajuns have played Jackson State for the fifth time with UL leading the all-time series 4-2. UL hasn't played Texas Tech since 1977 with the Cajuns leading the all-timer series 2-1. It'll be the first meeting in Lafayette.