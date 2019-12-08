In coach Billy Napier’s first season as head coach of the UL Ragin’ Cajuns, the program took a big first step toward respectability.

In his second season, his Cajuns took a giant leap toward his ultimate goal for the program.

No, the season isn’t technically over. UL will play in another bowl game.

Shootout-style game produced too many mistakes for normally-efficient Cajuns' offense The recipe for the UL Ragin’ Cajuns in nine of their 10 wins was pretty much the same.

But at this point in the program’s history, bowl games are more exhibition contests. The real big game was Saturday in Boone, N.C. with the Sun Belt Conference championship game – a game UL hopes will be played at Cajun Field next December.

There are two primary ways of becoming an elite mid-major program – one like Appalachian State has built over the years.

The first step is almost always beating the teams you’re equal to or better than.

The next step is learning how to beat teams that are better than you on occasion.

In 2019, Napier’s Cajuns took that first step and the team’s 10-3 record displayed that.

UL beat every team it was better than. Sure, a critic could argue ULM lost the regular-season finale more than the Cajuns won it, but outplaying nine teams in your 10 wins is more than acceptable – above average even.

The Cajuns, however, played two teams that were better than them and lost all three games.The team was still very much a work in progress in that opener against Mississippi State. It probably was capable of beating the Bulldogs on a given day. It just wasn’t quite ready to do so on that day.

The Cajuns could have beaten Appalachian State at home on Oct. 9, but still looked a ways behind the Mountaineers in Boone on Saturday.

+2 Appalachian State wins Sun Belt, and the champion typically goes to the New Orleans Bowl BOONE, N.C. — The process of reading in between the lines continues when it comes to the Sun Belt Conference bowl picture.

Ironically, the first loss of 17-7 produced a larger deficit than the most recent one of 45-38, but scores can be deceiving.

Appalachian State imposed its will on UL’s defense throughout the first half. The Mountaineers’ game plan was to jump on UL early, knowing the Cajuns had played with a lead for most of the season and had zero true comeback wins on their resume.

In the first meeting, it was much closer to a dead heat that better play-calling in critical moments could have flipped the result.

Yes, Napier's Cajuns still lack that big signature win, but there's an art to mastering beating those at your level or below you.

Disappointing to get sweep by Appalachian State? Certainly.

But it shouldn’t discouraging. Understand how good this Appalachian State program is.

Sure, UL is 0-8 overall and 0-4 in the last two seasons. At some point, that trend has to end, but three of those four recent setbacks were in Boone, where the Mountaineers rarely ever lose.

To panic over losses to Appalachian State would be like other Sun Belt softball teams being bewildered after losing to UL at Lamson Park … like they’re supposed to.

In a strange twist, perhaps all these losses to the Mountaineers will actually give UL fans a matchup to really, really, really look forward to for a change. This program needs that.

The other part of this 2019 season that may be over but not technically just yet is the program’s stability at head coach.

Because of the program’s success, there’s been speculation about Napier’s future at UL. Rumors for openings at Ole Miss – which was erased with Lane Kiffin’s hiring Saturday – Arkansas and potentially even Memphis have been circulated in recent weeks.

After Saturday’s loss, Napier didn’t squash them, but he also didn’t sound like a coach on his way out the door.

“It’s the nature of the business,” Napier said. “If you’re having success, which we’ve been successful – we’re not done, though. That’s what I would say. If you’re having success and there’s other opportunities out there, it’s part of the profession, right?”

The head coach then more than hinted at the fact that his job is not yet done and his comfort level is high at UL.

“Our success is a result of a lot of people doing it the right way,” Napier said. “We’ve got a tremendous staff, we’ve got a great chemistry among our players and we’ve got tremendous support from our administration. We live in one of the best places in the world to live in Lafayette, Louisiana.

“I think when these decisions come up, you evaluate all of those things – quality of life, your family, the people you work for, the leadership above you that you trust in and certainly what you think you’re capable of … and I think we’re capable big things in Lafayette and at the University of Louisiana.”

The next step is to produce another talented recruiting class – first in the early signing period in December and then in February.

Before that, though, is the bowl game.

Napier was very critical of his team’s approach to last year’s bowl experience in Florida. He certainly doesn’t want to introduce a trend of being a poor bowl team.

So while some may view the bowl game as a mere exhibition, a much improved performance to the 41-24 loss to Tulane in the Cure Bowl – win or lose - would be another good step.

To do so, the defense that stepped up so many times the first three-quarters of the season will need to improve. With subpar efforts in three of the last four games, defensive coordinator Ron Roberts’ crew seems to be limping to the finish line for some reason.

In the big picture, though, those points are details.

All of the program’s big-picture signs are pointing straight upward.