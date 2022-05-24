Theoretically, opening-round contests matchup No. 4 and No. 5 seeds should be promising showdowns.
That’s certainly the case in the Sun Belt Tournament at 4 p.m. Wednesday when the No. 4 UL Ragin’ Cajuns tackle No. 5 South Alabama at Riverwalk Stadium in Montgomery, Alabama.
“It’s probably our toughest draw,” UL coach Matt Deggs said. “It’s two teams with coaching staffs with a lot of grit, a lot of fight and they’re going to play each other tooth and nail. That matchup there is going to be a tough one. There’s a lot of respect there between both ball clubs.
“It’s going to come down to the wire. You’re going to have pitch it, you’re going to have to make plays, you’re going to have to get two-out hits.”
The winner plays in the 7:30 p.m. game Thursday, while the loser would play the 12:30 p.m. elimination game.
UL (33-21, 19-11) took two of three games in Lafayette from March 25-27 – winning the opener 5-4 in 11 innings, losing 6-5 Saturday and winning 6-3 in the finale.
Expected South Alabama (31-22, 17-13) starter Matt Boswell had a complete-game performance in the Jags’ lone win – giving up five runs on four hits, one walk and striking out eight on 116 pitches.
Southpaw Brandon Talley has been starting game ones throughout the Sun Belt season after discovering weekend starters being the No. 1 question mark coming into the Cajuns’ season.
“I feel like we’ve gotten after it and checked every single box,” Deggs said. “The rotation is a little bit of a surprise. They’re certainly overachieved. The hitters are not where they’re going to be, but they have gotten a lot better. Before it’s all said and done with, I think they’re going to be a force.”
Leading that charge all season long as been Carson Roccaforte (.392, 1 HRs, 66 RBIs, 23 SBs), followed by Heath Hood (.341, 4 HRs, 32 RBIs, 14 SBs), Connor Kimple (.321, 9 HRs, 36 RBIs), Tyler Robertson (.319, 3 HRs, 29 RBIs) and Julian Brock (.306, 6 HRs, 31 RBIs).
“It’s been fun to watch,” Deggs said of Roccaforte. “He’s just a good player. He’s going to put up great numbers. It’s just been a special, special year for him. The amount of the load he’s had to carry and done so consistently has been really fun to watch.”
If UL’s offense can hit the Cajuns through the tournament, the speedy Max Marusak (.257, 2 HRs, 22 RBIs, 21 SBs) may be need to return to form.
“It’s a set-up adjustment,” Deggs said of Marusak. “He just doesn’t have enough at-bats yet at this level to try to rely on timing. A little bit more rhythm flow, direction and extension helped him out (last weekend). That helped him get out of the box faster as well.”
Also, stranding runners in scoring position has become an issue for the Cajuns in recent weeks.
"We’ve got to start driving in runs consistently," Deggs insisted. "We’ve hit a little lull with our production and that’s got to change starting Wednesday afternoon."
Moreover. to win the tournament, the Cajuns will likely need some non-regulars to shine in the tournament.
Offensively, versatile junior C.J. Willis (.239, 6 RBIs) or Trey LaFleur (.323, 2 HRs, 7 RBIs) are possibilities.
“You’ve got to be able to adjust and you’ve got to be able to adapt,” Deggs said of Willis. “I think you saw him do some that Saturday. It’s a game of adjustments. Hopefully, he can stick with it and be productive for us.”
On the mound, senior Austin Perrin (3-0, 2.78 ERA) or perhaps David Christie (1-0, 4.32) are potential unsung heroes this weekend.
“AP’s been pitching incredible,” Deggs said of Perrin. “He’s been one of our hottest guys down the stretch. He’s definitely going to have to be a factor for us to be successful.”
Offensively, the Jaguars are led by first-team all-Sun Belt outfielder Miles Simington (.386, 7 HRs, 53 RBIs), as well as Erick Orbeta (.337, 30 RBIs) and Hunter Stokes (.314, 6 HRs, 32 RBIs).