In the life of UL red-shirt sophomore linebacker Lorenzo McCaskill, he’s had some great examples to follow in his dream of being a great success one day.

He’s also had a lot of really bad ones.

His “God-uncle” is two-time Michigan State All-American Steve Smith, who was the No. 5 overall pick in the 1991 NBA draft and played at that level until 2005.

His “great-grandfather” is Pro Basketball Hall of Famer Spencer Haywood, who averaged 20.3 points in an NBA/ABA career from 1969-83.

“They teach me a lot,” McCaskill said. “I just continue to learn from them.”

But growing up in turbulent city of Detroit, the 6-foot, 222-pound linebacker admits he’s also encountered many influences of a different variety during his formative years.

“It’s a whole different world than where I come from,” McCaskill said of his life at UL.

So perhaps it didn’t shock some when the former Southfield A&T High School and Holmes Community College standout followed an early season ankle injury during his first year with the Cajuns by getting removed from the football program midway through the season for his behavior off the field.

“Getting out of Detroit meant everything to me,” McCaskill said. “I’ve seen a lot, made some mistakes. I’ve seen people around me make mistakes. Most of my family made a lot of mistakes. I should have learned from them, but I didn’t, so I made my own mistakes.

“I had a lot of people close to me pass away. Just seeing a lot of younger guys out of high school look up to me, I knew I had to make a statement for them that anybody can get out of there.”

Unfortunately, some of those bad habits followed McCaskill. Deep down, even he knew his biggest obstacle to making it big during his career with the Cajuns had little to do with his athletic skills.

“When I came here, the main thing I had to work on was the type of person I am,” McCaskill said. “Physically, that was going to be there. The way I play as a football player, that was going to be there.”

UL coach Billy Napier agrees.

As hard as it was for the player himself to understand, Napier was convinced the best step for McCaskill’s football career was booting him off the team.

“He had some personal issues that he was working through,” Napier said. “We felt like we needed to make that decision, not only for our team, but also to benefit him. He’s made tremendous progress. We allowed him an opportunity to come back. Certainly there are some parameters that go with that, but he’s done a great job so far.”

If nothing else, perhaps McCaskill’s heightened understanding of that paradoxical coaching approach is an indication he’s heading in the right direction after a short period on the UL campus.

“That’s the best thing that coach Napier has done for me,” said McCaskill, who collected 15 tackles and one sack in four games as a freshman last fall. “I didn’t get it at first, but I get it now. It’s made me a better person. It made me work harder. It makes me think that things can be gone in a second.”

That’s no empty statement, because despite McCaskill once being headed to Michigan State and then to Cincinnati and then to Ole Miss before the NCAA sanctions, there came a time when all the options weren't clear-cut.

“Coach Napier gave me a chance,” McCaskill said. “He’s continued to give me chances. I couldn’t ask for a better coach."

It was the relentless approach of UL’s staff that won him over.

“Coach Napier and his coaching staff,” McCaskill said why he chose UL. “Out of all the scholarship offers I had — I had 20-something offers — I’ve never had a recruiting staff recruit me like they did. It just felt like I was supposed to be here. Consistent calls every single day. It just felt like this is where I was supposed to be.”

For years, he daydreamed about signing with a power-five program, but his father ensured him "as long as you play hard, you’re going to get noticed."

Now that McCaskill’s a full member of UL’s football team again this spring, he consistently maintains he’s learned his lesson and has approached this latest opportunity with the right mindset.

“Come the right way,” he said of his intentions. “Everything has to be right. You can’t make those same mistakes. You’re going to make mistakes, but if you’re not learning from them, then there’s no point. I feel like this mistake is going to make me the player and person I need to me. I needed this. I needed to be off the team. I needed to feel that, so I don’t make these mistakes when I get older.”

Another valuable life lesson Napier’s discipline has taught McCaskill is the impact he has on others.

“I don’t want to let people around me down anymore,” McCaskill said. “I think I had a selfish mentality that it was just about me. When I started learning that my mistakes affect more than just me, I don’t want to do that anymore.

“Football doesn’t last forever but while I have it, I don’t want to lose it.”

Among those friends helping to keep McCaskill focused is fellow linebacker Ferrod Gardner, who also has returned to the roster after a suspension.

“There’s this lady I’ve been meeting with and Ferrod Gardner," McCaskill said. He’s been with me every time, every step of the way. He was a guy who was at my house every single day. He understood me. I continue to learn from him. I look up to him. That’s like my brother. We both come up from the north, so he just understands me.”

Since his return to the team, Napier has certainly noticed the positive influences McCaskill’s new circle of friends has had on him.

“I certainly think that Lorenzo values being a member of the team,” Napier said. “He values his relationship with his teammates. He’s done a great job working through some of those issues that he’s had. We’re excited to have them back and hope that he continues to make progress in those areas.”

And once the personal issues are behind him for good, McCaskill has big plans on the football field.

“My goals are just to stay dominant, be in between the tackles, attack the line,” he said. “Physical, that’s the kind of player that I am. And (not) just compare myself as a linebacker in this conference but in college football. That’s where I want to be, up there with those guys. I don’t think I’m there ye, but just continue to keep working hard. Hopefully one day I will. I’ve got some time.”