The Sun Belt Conference issued a two-page release on Sunday, enumerating all the possibilities for Sun Belt Conference Tournament seeding and host positions going into Tuesday’s final night of the regular season.
For UL’s men’s basketball squad and its Tuesday opponent, Coastal Carolina, the scenarios are simple — win and earn a home-court game in the tournament first round, lose and go on the road.
That’s what it boils down to when the Cajuns (12-18, 8-11) meet the Chanticleers for the only time this season in the 7 p.m. Cajundome contest.
A victory for UL locks up the No. 8 seed for the 10-team tournament and a Saturday home game against whoever winds up as the No. 9 seed — either Arkansas State or possibly the same Chanticleers. A loss would drop the Cajuns to the No. 10 seed and put them on the road Saturday at either Appalachian State, Coastal or UT Arlington.
“I like just to go play, but our coaches do a good job of looking ahead,” Cajuns coach Bob Marlin said. “I did glance at it yesterday, looked at some of the scenarios and got dizzy and quit reading them.
“You just have to take care of your business and play. It’s going to be a challenge for us being short-handed, but if we make shots we’ll have a great opportunity.”
Both teams still face a gauntlet of tournament games even after Saturday’s first round, with a road game at either the No. 5 or 6 seed and then a second road contest at either the No. 3 or 4 seed in order to reach the tournament semifinals at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans. But Marlin said having at least one home game will make that rugged stretch a little less daunting.
“It would be special, because you have to win three games to get to New Orleans,” he said. “If you can win one at home and then just two on the road, the cause is easier. So we’re in tournament mode and we have been over the last week.”
The Cajuns are coming off a Wednesday 77-74 home win over Arkansas State, one that locked up a berth in the tournament, before a 91-69 Saturday loss at Little Rock that wrapped up the regular-season title for the Trojans.
“We were pretty much outsized and outmanned on the boards,” Marlin said, “but we missed a three to go in tied at the half. The second half, we didn’t play well. It was a lack of defense for us, but we also shot 2 of 20 from 3. We were consistent, we were 1 of 11 in the first half and 1 of 9 in the second, but you’re not going to win basketball games shooting that percentage. We’ve got to lock in and be tougher defensively.”
The injury-depleted Cajuns only had nine players available in both games last week, and now the squad is facing another issue. Assistant coach Brock Morris missed much of last week with the flu, and Marlin’s other two assistants Neil Hardin and Josten Crow are both fighting the same symptoms.
So far, none of the UL players has been bitten by the flu bug, but an outbreak there would almost be fitting given the difficulties the Cajuns have already faced this year.
“Brock sat up in the stands for practice for two days and watched from a distance,” Marlin said. “We’re trying to keep it somewhat quarantined.”
The Chanticleers would be enough of a challenge even if the Cajuns were fully healthy and not missing five starters or regular performers. Coastal has won two of its past three including a pivotal 84-77 road win at rival Appalachian State on Saturday that kept the Chanticleers’ hopes for a first-round home game alive.
Coastal boasts five players averaging in double figures and their top six all at 8.3 or more points per game, led by sophomore New Orleans native DeVante Jones. The former St. Augustine standout leads CCU in scoring (16.7) and steals (1.8) and leads the Sun Belt in assists (5.7). He’s also made more free throws (127) than anyone in the league and is shooting 85.8% from the line and 48.5% from the field, tops among Sun Belt guards.
Jones is one of three south Louisiana natives playing significant time for coach and college basketball icon Cliff Ellis. Scotlandville’s Garrick Green is averaging 8.3 points and five rebounds while starting every game, and New Orleans-Landry product Malik LeGania averages 15 minutes per game with 10 starts.
P. J. Hardy, who with Mason Aucoin will be honored in pregame senior night ceremonies, had 19 points on 6 of 12 3-point shooting in Wednesday’s win over A-State. On Saturday, though, Hardy was 1 for 10 at the arc when the entire squad was ice-cold from long range. Cedric Russell followed his 19-point second half with 18 points at Little Rock while Mylik Wilson had 18 points on 8 of 12 shooting with four assists and four steals.
“I think we’ve stayed positive and met the challenge head on,” Marlin said. “It’s never easy, it’s been one thing after another. We’ve fought off a lot of curve balls, we’ve fouled off a bunch that we could have missed totally. I just hope we can remain positive and make shots and good things will happen.”