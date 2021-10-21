One day after being selected to finish second in the Sun Belt Conference women’s race, UL super senior center Ty’Reona Doucet was honored as the Sun Belt’s Preseason Player of the Year.
UL’s men’s team was also picked to finish second in the Sun Belt and got junior center Theo Akwuba on the league’s preseason all-Sun Belt team.
Also earning first-team recognition on the women’s side was junior shooting guard Brandi Williams.
Meanwhile, 6-foot-11 Arizona transfer Jordan Brown received third-team preseason all-Sun Belt honors.
Doucet, a native of Ville Platte, started all 21 games for the Sun Belt’s regular season champion Cajuns last season, averaging 10.9 points and eight rebounds a game. Doucet was both the Sun Belt’s Defensive Player of the Year and a first-team overall pick last season.
“I like what I see from Ty a lot,” UL coach Garry Brodhead said of Doucet. “Not only is she the defensive player of the year but our leading scorer. I think she can bring more of that. Her shot has improved over the summer and she’s improved in her ball handling and passing. I think we’re going to see some different things from Ty.”
Akwuba made an immediate impact on coach Bob Marlin’s Cajuns last season by averaging 11.3 points and 9.3 rebounds a game. Like Doucet, the 6-foot-11 Akwuba was the Sun Belt Defensive Player of the Year last season after leading the league with 68 blocked shots.
He also was 10th nationally in offensive rebounds.
Also a big part of UL women defending the Sun Belt crown is Williams, who was a second-team all-Sun Belt performer last season after averaging 11.9 points and shooting 45.2 percent from 3-point land.
“I’ve never seen her work this hard,” Brodhead said of Williams. “She put in some time this summer. I’m very pleased with where she’s at. She put in some time this summer. I think her vertical increased by five inches.”
The other three players on the women’s preseason first team are Coastal Carolina’s Aja Blount, Texas State’s Da’Nasia Hood and Troy’s Felmas Koranga.
No other Cajuns player made the second or third teams on the women’s side.
Brown averaged 9.4 points and 5.2 rebounds at Arizona last season in being named the Sixth Man of the Year in the Pac-12.
The other players on the men’s first team are: Appalachian State’s Justin Forrest, Arkansas State’s Norchad Omier, Georgia State’s Corey Allen and Texas State’s Mason Harrell.