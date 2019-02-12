He can’t help but wonder what would it would be like if his Carencro Golden Bears’ wrestling squad was just a little bit bigger.
As it was, coach Derrick Franchak was thrilled with the results.
In his sixth season as Carencro’s wrestling coach, his Bears experienced more success at this past weekend’s Division II state wrestling tournament in Bossier City than he’d ever enjoyed.
The Bears brought eight wrestlers out of the 14 weight divisions and came back with a sixth-place finish with 156.5 points, just one point behind fifth-place Rummel.
“I’m ecstatic,” Franchak said. “This is the first year since I’ve been the head coach that we had two state champions."
Highlighting the weekend was the individual championships produced by senior Taylor Clay at 160 pounds and sophomore Kendrell Williams at 170.
In addition, Zavione Willis placed third at 220 pounds, Tyrick Clay was fourth at 126, Logan Kennedy was fifth at 195, Octayvien Tate was sixth at 113 and Trent Jolivette was sixth at 285.
“Each year, we keep notching up as a team,” Franchak said. “Our biggest problem is numbers. If we can get three or four more guys, we could possibly have a chance to compete for a state championship.”
The two state champions did it the hard way, overcoming injuries that delayed the start of their seasons.
This year’s climb was a little easier for Clay, who was a defending state champion, although he missed the first two months of the season while recovering from offseason elbow surgery.
Clay returned to action at the Greg Lavergne Parish Duals the first week of January and didn’t show any rust with an undefeated performance. That trend never ceased, finishing with a 28-1 record for the season and his second state title.
“The state tournament went even better than I thought,” said Clay, who defeated Kaleb Garcia of state champion Parkway 5-2 in the final round. “I actually expected it to be tougher.
“I was thinking that my opponents would be as prepared to wrestle me as I was to wrestle them.”
For Williams, his championship story was a lot more uncertain coming into the season.
His freshman season a year ago was actually his first year as a wrestler, period.
“I didn’t really know very much about wrestling at all,” Williams said. “I made a bunch of dumb mistakes. I didn’t really take any shots and I lost a lot.”
One thing Williams did know is that he didn’t like losing, so he did something about it during the offseason.
That primarily consisted of learning everything he could from Clay and coach Franchak.
“When I got here, there wasn’t really anyone here to push me,” Clay said. “So I wanted to help (Williams). I knew he could be good. I wanted him to be better than me.”
But like Clay, Williams had an offseason injury himself to nurse with a shoulder difficulty. He wasn’t actually cleared by the doctors until the Ken Cole Invitational in mid-January.
Williams didn’t waste any time making his mark, though, with a third-place finish at Ken Cole. He quickly followed that with an even more impressive third-place showing at Louisiana Classic.
“I was worried about that,” Franchak said. “He didn’t wrestle at duals. His first tournament was Ken Cole and I didn’t know what to expect. He lost a tough match in semifinals to finish third at Ken Cole. I was excited about it.”
Those hopes grew even higher after the strong showing at Louisiana Classic.
“It was a close match,” Franchak said. “That’s when I knew he had a good shot.”
Williams said learning that he was the No. 1 seed for state gave him even more confidence and he fulfilled that seed by pinning Parkway’s Carson Sanders in 3:33 in the final.
“I was just more offensive this year,” Williams said. “I started taking shots and using my double-leg.”
Also like Clay, Williams had an older brother, Kordell, who took up wrestling as a sophomore and eventually placed third at state. Clay had three brothers and a father who wrestled. He too is the only state champion in the family.