His family back in Australia is still trying to figure out this crazy game of American football.

In fact, his mother attended the Texas Southern game and just assumed that her son had done something to upset UL coach Billy Napier when the Cajuns didn’t punt at all in the 77-6 blowout win.

UL’s sophomore punter Rhys Byrns admits he didn’t know much about football on this continent either when he arrived a year ago.

All who have watched the Cajuns play over the last two seasons, however, have a full understanding how valuable Byrns is to this program.

“Rhys is outstanding and certainly for a true sophomore that’s really in his second year of playing American football, he’s made a great transition and he is a bright spot on our team,” Napier said.

At times this season, Byrns has played a secondary role due to a lack of need for punting in UL’s offensive explosions against Texas Southern and Liberty.

But in last Wednesday’s 17-7 stalemate loss against Appalachian State, Byrns’ skills took center stage in earning Sun Belt Special Teams Player of the Week.

The Melbourne, Australia native averaged 49.3 yards a punt on six punts, including four over 50 yards and three inside the 5.

“Rhys got his (Wednesday),” Napier said after the game. “Rhys is a tremendous teammate. He takes tremendous pride in his job. I’m glad that we have him. He’s a weapon for us. Certainly tonight, his ability in those hang punt situations to put the ball down there inside the 10 was special.”

For Byrns, the individual honor is bigger for his family in Australia than for himself.

“One of my family back home actually saw it before I did, which I don’t know how,” Byrns laughed. “They sent it to me two minutes after it happened. They were happy, so I was happy. It was all good. That’s probably the best part about it, how proud mom and dad get with that kind of thing.

“It’s mostly for them to see, which is good. They don’t really know a whole lot about the sport. They don’t understand it really. A lot of times, they don’t really know what’s good and what’s not good. It was good for them to see that something went good.”

Byrns has certainly been around the game long enough to understand it’s cool to share credit with your teammates.

“Without them, there’s no punt at all,” said Byrns, who averaged 40.1 yards on 53 punts as a freshman with six over 50 and 21 inside the 20 last fall. “A lot of people look at the punter and give him a lot of credit, but there’s people down there downing the ball and there’s people protecting so the rush doesn’t get to me so I can take more time. Those guys do an outstanding job and they’ve done it all year. I can’t thank them enough.

“They deserve more credit than I do really. They do more than me.”

For the season, Byrns is averaging 46.8 yards on 17 punts with five over 50 yards and eight inside the 20.

In so many ways, he’s playing a different game in his second season in the program.

“The first probably six games last year I was pretty rushed,” he explained. “Every time I’d get back there, I was just thinking, ‘Just get it off. Don’t get blocked. Get off a good ball.’ Whereas now when I get out there, I can look at the formation they’ve got and I know what’s going on. I know their returner and I know a lot more about him.”

A year ago, Byrns’ head was spinning just months out of Pauda College in Mornigton, Victoria, Australia and the 2018 class of the Prokicker Australian academy.

“Last year, I was looking straight at Jackson (Ladner) who was our snapper last year and going, ‘Just please hit a good ball.’ I wasn’t very confidence in myself,” he admitted.

Upon arriving in America, Byrns had no idea how detailed the American game was.

“I didn’t think there was this much to football, as much as there is. All the meetings and the film review. When you’re watching back home, you just sort of think they just go out there and call a play. I never thought that this much went into every single play, every player has a different role.

"The biggest thing for me was getting used to all the meetings and going to them and learning all the plays. But my job is pretty simple to be honest. Luckily, I haven’t had to learn too much.”

These days, Byrns sounds like a football player who has learned a lot from those meetings as he explains his success against Appalachian State.

“During the week, I was watching film on App. State and I noticed they mostly hold up,” Byrns said. “They don’t really rush too much. They normally sit back and are more worried about securing for the fake (punt). We had a few different formations in as well.

“It gave me the time to get more time with the football, get hang time while the ball was in my hand and allow guys to run down and I could pinpoint it down inside the 10.”

The 6-0, 182-pounder went on to explain he knew the exact formations that meant he had to quick it quicker and the ones that told him he could wait a few extra steps before booting it.

Byrns has also been around this new sport long enough to know what the hero position is … even if he realizes he has no chance of ever playing it.

“I’d probably want to play quarterback, but I can’t throw,” Byrns laughed. “Everyone likes the quarterback, so that would be fun. The quarterback’s always the cool dude so I’d like to play quarterback.

UL’s coaches, players and fans like him right where he is.