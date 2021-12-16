It’s still not yet been revealed how many members of the No. 16-ranked UL Ragin’ Cajuns won’t be playing in Saturday’s New Orleans Bowl against Marshall in the Caesar’s Superdome.
Junior running back Chris Smith and super senior defensive tackle Tayland Humphrey, for sure, have been ruled out.
The depth chart is scheduled to be released Thursday evening.
UL coach Michael Desormeaux said both Smith and Humphrey have been playing with injuries throughout the season and he supports their decisions to skip the bowl game.
“Chris came talk to me,” Desormeaux said. “He’s been playing banged-up all year for us.
“You could tell he hasn’t been the same. I certainly wouldn’t want him to be in a position where he couldn’t do what he wants to do.”
Humphrey is no longer with the team and Desormeaux supported that decision as well.
“Tayland has done it for us all year,” Desormeaux said. “He played with something that he knew he was going to have to get fixed at the end of the year and he did it all year for us. You’re grateful for the sacrifices that these guys make and when they make those types of decisions, you support them and you do what’s best for them, because they’ve laid it all on the line for the team.”
Desormeaux said he’s not upset at all about Humphrey’s decision.
“No, it’s not disappointing to me at all really,” he said. “People, if they haven’t done it, they don’t understand what it’s like to play this game and to play it hurt and to do it like that. That guy, he went into the season knowing he had some stuff going on and he played all year.
“I’ve got nothing but gratitude for Tayland and the way he’s done it. There are some other guys nursing some things and they’ve got to decide what’s best for them in this game and in their future.”
In Desormeaux’s mind, it’s not an “opting out” situation with Humphrey or any of his teammates.
“We don’t have anyone who is opting out, just not to play,” he said. “Tayland is no exception … We don’t have anyone who came up and just said, ‘Nah, I don’t want to play, because I’m trying to go to the NFL.’ None of those guys have done that.
“I think our team understands that it’s about the team and no one is more important than the team. Those guys know it too, but at the same time, when they have a unique opportunity, I think we all have to support them. They did it all the right way. There are absolutely no hard feelings. There’s no disappointment. I’m happy for these guys that they get an opportunity, because they deserve it.”
Other Cajuns could be forced into similar decisions before Saturday's game - both potentially to begin NFL careers or simply to begin preparation for next season.
"There’s a couple of guys battling some things," Desormeaux said. "In football, you play hurt once the season starts. For some of these guys, you get to the end and it’s in their best interests maybe to get started on healing and getting back next year."