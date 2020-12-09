There were a lot of standout performances in UL’s 90-75 win over LSU-Alexandria on Tuesday at the Cajundome.

Five different Cajuns reached double figures in scoring, and three players hitting double figures in rebounding.

But looking down the road, no performance was more encouraging than the night turned in by Mississippi State transfer Devin Butts.

Butts drained four 3-pointers in helping the Ragin’ Cajuns build a quick double-digit lead.

“Devin came in and got some separation, shot the ball well,” UL coach Bob Marlin said. “I challenged him before the game in the locker room to jump up and make multiple 3s. He did that.”

Butts finished the game with 18 points, four rebounds and four assists in just 20 minutes of action.

“During warmups, the rim just got real big,” Butts said. “During the game, it carried over.”

Butts said his performance is also an indication of how quickly he’s fit with the Cajuns.

“We all mesh real well — all the personalities are kind of alike,” Butts said. “There aren’t a lot of cliques. Everything, it’s all one big family. That’s what I’ve been looking for this whole time.”

The Stratford Academy product out of Macon, Georgia, Butts picked Mississippi State over Wichita State, South Florida and Georgia State out of high school.

Marlin said the Cajuns had their eye on the 6-foot-6, 180-pounder after seeing him at an AAU tournament in Atlanta.

So when Butts entered the transfer portal after one season in Starkville, the Cajuns went to work.

“Once he became available, we were looking for a bigger wing that can shoot the ball,” Marlin said. “He’s got good strength too.”

Butts credited UL’s coaching staff in enticing him to come to Lafayette.

“It was the coaches during my recruitment stage,” he said. “They made me feel at home. They were the ones that contacted me every day, contacted my parents, contacted my family. They made me feel really at home. That was the main factor in me making my decision.”

Known mostly as an instant offense player, Butts said he doesn’t want to limit his role.

“Three-point shooter, high-energy guy, a leader, a listener,” he said. “ I don’t want to restrict myself to just one thing. I try to bring a lot of things to the court, but that is definitely by best attribute.”

Marlin agrees.

“He can be a really good defensive player,” Marlin said of Butts’ credentials list. “He’s really working at it. I was pleased with the way he got on the floor today. His strength is definitely shooting the basketball and scoring the ball.”

Senior guard Cedric Russell certainly wasn’t surprised by Butts’ contribution in Tuesday’s win.

“Yes, he actually had a great week of practice,” said Russell, who led the Cajuns with 19 points, along with five rebounds and two assists in the win. “He came in focused, mentally ready to compete and going at a really good speed and pace, and it showed tonight.”

The other standout was senior forward Dou Gueye, who scored 15 points with 17 rebounds and three assists.

Theo Akwuba added 12 boards and 6-10 true freshman Isaiah Richards rivaled Butts in the most encouraging category by adding 10 points and 10 rebounds in only 15 minutes.

“He’s come in the last two mornings at 6 a.m. and done some individual work with our coaching staff and it’s paying off,” Marlin said of Richards. “He’s goes again Theo every day. I’m really encouraged. We ran a play for him early out of a timeout, he went in and missed a dunk – he had a wide-open dunk and just got excited and missed it. But he’s getting better and did a good job on the glass for us.”

Sophomore Mylik Wilson was his normal balanced self with 15 points, seven rebounds and six assists.

The Cajuns (3-1) will return to the Cajundome to meet Louisiana Tech at 6 p.m. Saturday.