It’s never an easy matchup against Little Rock.
UL’s coaching staff knew it and they reminded second-team All-Sun Belt junior center Ty’Reona Doucet about it again and again prior to Wednesday’s second-round Sun Belt Conference Tournament showdown with the Trojans in the Cajundome.
Doucet responded like never before, collecting a game-high 24 points and eight rebounds to lead the Ragin’ Cajuns to a dramatic 49-46 victory.
“Before the game, the coaches were talking about that we needed to play with heart, so I was trying to make sure I played my heart out and we won,” Doucet said.
The Cajuns improved to 19-12 on the season and will now take on No. 1 Troy at 5 p.m. Saturday in the Sun Belt semifinals at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans.
In the first meeting, Little Rock limited Doucet to seven points on 3-of-10 shooting from the field in a 59-44 win at the Cajundome.
“We always kind of try to do it to (motivate) her,” UL coach Garry Brodhead said. “We were pretty adamant before the game that we really needed her to be more aggressive than she ever was against them. She sometimes backs off.”
On this night, Little Rock elected not to double Doucet on a regular basis.
“I was kind of surprised,” Brodhead said.
“They tried to kind of beat up on her and that usually works. They try to punch her in the face or punch her and sometimes she doesn’t respond as good, but I thought she responded really well tonight.
“Being aggressive, she kept going at them, and I thought our team did a good job of trying to get her some touches.”
Doucet made five of her nine shots from the field and 14 of 18 at the free throw line in 35 minutes.
In the early going, Skyler Goodwin carried a big load, scoring seven of her 11 points in the first quarter.
“I think we were just patient,” Brodhead said. “I thought Skyler Goodwin played real well in the first quarter and hit some open shots. We were patient in what we were doing.
“He made that adjustment about blowing up the handoff. I didn’t think we tried to get the home runs. We tried to just make the simple play.”
It worked for three quarters with UL taking a 45-32 lead into the fourth quarter. Then Little Rock turned up the pressure.
After Doucet’s basket with 7:17 left in the third quarter, the Cajuns didn’t score another basket until a Brandi Williams jumper with 55 seconds left in the game.
“I thought we just kind of tightened up a little it,” Brodhead said. “They hit a couple of shots. We were trying to switch screens and we were a little late on a couple of them. It’s just tough.”
Meanwhile, five of Little Rock’s last six scores were either 3-pointers or three-point plays, cutting UL’s lead to 47-46 with 1:27 left to play.
UL maintained its lead with 14 free throws during that long field goal drought, but then missed four straight free throws in the finals 25.6 seconds to keep the Trojans alive.
“I never thought we’d miss four free throws in a row,” Brodhead said.
That allowed Little Rock’s Sydney Chastain to get off a wide-open, three-point look from the top of the key, but it missed badly to begin UL’s celebration.
“She did a step-back, and man, when I saw Ty on her, at first I thought that was pretty good, but Ty’s not used to guarding on the perimeter,” Brodhead said. “She ate her lunch by shot-faking and stepping back, got a wide-open look. The kid can shoot it. I guess we got kind of lucky on that. But a step-back is still a tough shot.”
Doucet just breathed a sigh of relief.
“I was just hoping it wouldn’t bounce in,” Doucet said. “The goals at the Cajundome, they’re loose, so they bounce in. I was just praying it wouldn’t bounce in.”
After Tuesday’s win over Georgia Southern, Brodhead predicted an “ugly” game against Little Rock.
He was right. Little Rock shot 29.3 percent and UL 31.6. The Cajuns were only 1-of-6 from 3-point land to Little Rock’s 6-of-22 shooting behind the arc.
“It’s a win,” he said “That’s all I can say. We always struggle against them scoring. It wasn’t pretty, but we were able to manage a win.”
The win creates a unique opportunity for the Cajuns.
“I think it’s a great opportunity for us to play a semifinal game in an NBA arena,” Brodhead said. “I think that’s what the tournament is all about. The tournament is all about giving these kids experiences they may never have had. I know we’ve never played in it, so I think it’s a great opportunity.”
Doucet was already daydreaming about it.
“We’re excited,” she said. “A lot of NBA stars play in there. LeBron (James) and them play in there, so I’m sitting in the same seats that LeBron and Kobe (Bryant) and them used to sit in. It’s amazing.”