Life continues to be complicated for the UL Ragin’ Cajuns.
Just when it appears coach Bob Marlin might actually have full access to his roster for the first time in three years, the Ragin’ Cajuns were once again shorthanded in Thursday’s 83-73 road loss to Texas-Arlington with the news center Theo Akwuba and guard Michael Thomas tested positive for COVID-19 prior to the game.
As a result, the Cajuns were outrebounded 39-28 in the contest, while UTA forward Patrick Mwamba enjoyed a big night with 22 points, four rebounds and five assists in the win.
UTA shot an incredible 55.7% from the field for the game, thanks to 48 points in the paint with shot blocker Akwuba not available.
The Mavericks vaulted into sole possession of first place in the Sun Belt standings with the win at 4-1, just ahead of the Cajuns (3-1) and Troy (3-1).
UL (8-5 overall) will now try to avoid a weekend sweep in Texas when it takes on Texas State at 4 p.m. Saturday in San Marcos.
The Bobcats are 10-4 overall and 1-1 in league play after Thursday’s 80-56 blowout win over ULM. The Cajuns won both games – road nailbiters 74-73 and 62-60 - last season and lead the all-time series 15-5.
In Thursday’s loss at UTA, the Cajuns did get 20 points and five rebounds from Kobe Julien in 32 minutes and managed three other double-figure scorers.
Doug Gueye added 13 points and five boards, while Trajan Wesley also reached 13 points with four assists and three steals in 25 minutes. The fourth double-figure scorer was freshman Joe Charles with 11 points in only 16 minutes.
Jordan Brown, who hadn’t played in over a week with an injury, was limited to nine points and six rebounds in 31 minutes.
Also, Greg Williams only produced four points and three rebounds in 24 minutes, while the guard tandem of Brayan Au and Kentrell Garnett scored a combined zero points with one rebound and four assists in 29 minutes in the loss.
Around the Sun Belt, two more games – Georgia Southern-Tory and Little Rock-Arkansas State – were canceled Thursdy, while Saturday’s Little-Arkansas State and Georgia State-Troy games are already canceled.
Preseason favorite Georgia State, meanwhile, is currently in last place in the league standings at 0-2 after losing 74-65 to South Alabama on Thursday.