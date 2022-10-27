HATTIESBURG, Miss - The calendar may change, but apparently the UL Ragin’ Cajuns traveling to Hattiesburg is UL traveling to The Rock – no matter what year it is.
Before the 2022 Cajuns squad realized what hit them, it was down by 18 points.
Once it recovered, things got more interesting, but a season-high four turnovers were too much to overcome in a 32-24 gutsy road loss to the Southern Miss Eagles on Thursday at M.M. Roberts Stadium.
The Cajuns are now 1-24 all-time in Hattiesburg. It was actually more competitive than most trips to Southern Miss. Other than the 24-21 win in 1989, UL's average margin of defeat was 32 since 1981.
The Cajuns fell to 4-4 overall and 2-3 in Sun Belt play, while the Eagles improved to 5-3 overall and 3-1 in league play.
Despite throwing two interceptions, UL quarterback Ben Wooldridge was 19-of-46 passing for 331 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions.
After trailing in the total yards battle by 200 yards early on, the Cajuns actually outgained the Eagles in the contest 439-340, but squandered too many scoring opportunities.
UL passed on a 47-yard field goal try on its first possession of the game, fumbled at the USM 25 on the first drive of the second half, missed a 40-yard field goal and turned it over at the USM 4.
Incredibly after turning it over on downs, though, Zi'Yon Hill-Green forced a fumble at the USM 7 and Kam Pedescleaux recovered to set up Terrence Williams' 1-yard touchdown run to cut the Eagles' lead to 32-24 with 3:07 left to play.
Michael Jefferson played a big role in all those yards with six receptions for 179 yards and a touchdown. The 179 yards was the ninth-highest total in school history for yards receiving.
The first half actually started off UL’s way when Kris Moncrief’s interception at the USM 38 on the first play of the game.
Unfortunately for UL, it didn’t produce fruit. The Cajuns got nine yards on two plays, but threw deep on third-and-1 and then Chris Smith was hit in the backfield for a 1-yard loss to turn it over on downs.
Then after forcing an Eagles’ punt, Wooldridge was picked off by Malik Shorts, who returned it to the UL 19. Five plays later, Janari Dean was pushed in from the 2 for the touchdown.
Only that’s when a strange night in Hattiesburg really took a twist when Trey Amos returned a blocked extra point 85 yards for two points to quickly trim USM’s lead to 6-2.
After a three-and-out, USM’s offense got creative and running back Frank Gore hit Tiaquelin Mims on a 52-yard Wildcat touchdown pass for a 13-2 lead over the Cajuns.
The big plays continued for USM, which completed a 76-yard TD pass to Jason Brownlee for a 20-2 lead with 2:36 still left in the first quarter.
UL’s passing game finally managed two first downs on the ensuing drive – 23 yards to Jefferson and 22 to Jacob Bernard – but had to settle for a 50-yard field goal by Kenny Almendares and a 20-5 deficit on the final play of the opening period.
The Eagles had only scored 16 points in the first quarter all season long, but had 20 in this one.
It got even worse for the Cajuns, who were flagged for intentional grounding in the end zone to get the Eagles to a 22-5 cushion.
UL’s normally stout defense continued to crack, as well. Southern Miss drove 69 yards on 11 plays in 4:29 to build its lead to 29-5 with 5:29 left until halftime.
It was Brownlee’s second TD catch of the night – a 12-yarder from freshman quarterback Zach Wilcke.
The Cajuns responded with a 63-yard touchdown pass to Jefferson just 1:50 later to narrow the gap to 29-11.
UL then got the ball back and reached USM’s 23, but a dropped pass and a missed 40-yard field goal squandered that scoring chance with 1:06 left until halftime.
The late first-half rally at least made the numbers look a little better. At one point, Southern Miss led in total yards 265-62, but the Cajuns got it to 284-177 by halftime.
The wasted opportunities continued in the second half. UL drove to the USM 37 in three plays to open the third quarter, but fumbled it away.
One drive later, UL reached the USM 37 thanks to a Dontae Fleming 35-yard run, only to turn it over on downs.
Late in the third, Wooldridge hit John Stephens on a 9-yard TD pass with 2:34 left in the quarter. But the Cajuns elected to go for the two-pointer and it was intercepted to keep the Eagles’ lead at 29-17.
UL’s late charge took a big hit, though, when a pass for Stephens was deflected and intercepted to set up a 25-yard field goal for Briggs Bourgeois and a 32-17 lead with 10:30 left to play.
.