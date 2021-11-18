The UL women’s basketball team’s 70-41 loss to LSU on Thursday in the Cajundome couldn’t have gone much worse on the court for the Ragin’ Cajuns.
But as disappointed as UL coach Garry Brodhead was in many aspects of the contest, he wasn’t in the big picture aspect with 2,711 in attendance.
“I think it was good,” Brodhead said. “Anytime you’re going to get a crowd like that for a women’s game here in Lafayette, I think it’s good for the sport. For me, I love the university, but to me, it’s not just winning at UL. It’s winning throughout the state.”
The Cajuns fell to 2-1 with the loss and will return to the Cajundome to meet New Orleans at 2 p.m. Saturday. LSU is also now 2-1 and will host Tulane at 6 p.m. Tuesday.
“You to start to say, it’s not about wins, but how you’re going to grow the sport and how you’re going to affect these kids?” Brodhead discussed the big-picture goals of coaching. “I think that’s out of everybody’s mind. How are we going to affect Ty Doucet who is going to be a nurse one day because she’s able to come back?”
LSU coach Kim Mulkey certainly wasn’t pleased with many things her team did on the floor Thursday either, but also has the big picture in the back of her mind.
“You want to leave an imprint of some sort that’s positive, positive in this state,” Mulkey said. “It makes me feel good when I walk here and I’m hugging people I haven’t seen in 40 years – UL people. I love Louisiana. To hear them just say, ‘Thank you for coming back home coach.’ That means a ton to me, because that’s why I came home.
“I want to do something in this state positive. I can’t guarantee championships, I can’t guarantee Final Fours. I can guarantee those LSU girls are going to graduate while I’m a coach and I can guarantee we’re going to do everything we can to promote women’s basketball in this state.”
The two coaches didn’t agree on every aspect of Thursday’s contest, however.
Brodhead felt the game was too physical, perhaps leading to 17 first-half turnovers for the Cajuns.
"I asked, I guess that's how the SEC play, because they just let us play," Brodhead said. "The other two games weren't like that. I hate the watch the points of emphasis film that we have to watch, because by the third or fourth game, they just throw it out the window. We just have to get used to it. We hadn't seen that this year yet. Even at Rice on the road, we didn't see that kind of play."
Mulkey didn’t view the game the same way.
"I don't think it was physical," Mulkey said. "Where I've been honey, that's not physical. Where we want to go, that's not physical."
The Cajuns finished the game only shooting 27% with 26 turnovers and got outrebounded 52-29.
Only two Cajuns reached double figures in Destiny Rice and Brandi Williams with 10 points apiece.
Ty’Reona Doucet was limited to two points on 0-of-6 shooting, while Tamera Johnson only made two of 10 shots.
“I’m always talked about protecting the ball and using your body to protect the ball,” Brodhead said. “I think it’s our job to get back to work and work on those things and make them better.
“We have to learn who are the eight or 10 that we can rotate in and out and be able to get through those things. Any loss is on the coaches I feel. It’s still early in the season. We have to do a better job of making sure the right people are in there at the right times.”