Nine players from the nationally ranked football program are quarantined this week because of coronavirus, Ragin’ Cajuns coach Billy Napier said after practice Wednesday night.
The players, who Napier did not identify, either had COVID-19 positive tests or were identified as at risk by contact tracing.
None of the nine will travel with the Cajuns to their Sun Belt Conference-opening, ESPN2-televised game Saturday morning against Georgia State in Atlanta.
Among the UL players who will be out Saturday, according to a depth chart also released Wednesday night, are starting cornerback Asjlin “A.J.” Washington, reserve defensive lineman Sonny Hazard and backup quarterback Jaiave Magalei.
Washington, a junior, had an interception and a breakup on fourth down during UL's upset victory Saturday over Iowa State.
Hazard played in a reserve role in his first game as a tru freshman. Magalei didn't play Saturday.
Napier said he doesn't believe any of the COVID-19 exposures occured on Saturday's trip to Ames, Iowa.