The UL Ragin’ Cajuns softball team picked up a weekend sweep and a measure of revenge after a senior day loss to UL-Monroe late last season.
One day after beating the Warhawks by 13 runs to secure the Sun Belt Conference regular-season championship, the Cajuns completed the sweep of UL-Monroe with a pair of 10-3 wins Saturday.
The Cajuns finished the regular season 41-11 overall and 23-4 in league play, while UL-Monroe dropped to 27-26 and 10-17.
After outscoring the Warhawks 34-7 on the weekend, the Cajuns will open up play in the Sun Belt tournament at 10 a.m. Wednesday against Tuesday's UL-Monroe-Coastal Carolina winner in Mobile, Alabama.
In game one Saturday, Meghan Schorman came out of the bullpen to stabilize things after starter Kandra Lamb allowed a three-run home run to Madison Blount to put UL in a 3-1 deficit in the second.
Schorman finished the game, giving up no runs on three hits, one walk and striking out eight in 5⅔ innings. That good pitching worked before UL’s offense exploded for five runs in the fourth and four more in the fifth.
Stormy Kotzelnick was 2 for 5 with a double and four RBIs for UL. Her RBI single got the fourth inning going just ahead of Laney Credeur’s two-run single, Melissa Mayeux’s RBI single and a Karly Heath sacrifice fly.
In the fifth, Kramer Eschete led off with a single and Kayla Falterman reached on an error to set up Kotzelnick’s two-run double to make it 8-3.
Ari Quinones added a single and Alexa Langeliers a sacrifice fly for the seven-run cushion.
UL-Monroe took the early lead in the nightcap as well when Madelyn Fletcher and Lourdes Bacon contributed RBI singles for a 2-1 Warhawks lead after Jourdyn Campbell homered in the first inning for the Cajuns.
In the fourth, UL put together a six-run frame to take control of the contest.
Mayeux gave the Cajuns the lead for good with a two-run double to ignite the big frame. Heath soon followed with a two-run home run, and Kotzelnick continued her big day with a two-run bomb for a 7-2 lead.
Langeliers homered to lead off the eighth to keep UL-Monroe from any comeback thoughts, and Samantha Graeter added a two-run homer in the top of the seventh.
All three pitchers worked in the win. Sam Landry allowed two runs (one earned) on five hits with two walks and four strikeouts to get the win.
Schorman pitched one inning, allowing an unearned run, before Lamb pitched the final two innings to close it out with three strikeouts.