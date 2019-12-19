For many mid-major coaches facing a month between the final game of the regular season and a bowl game, the time brings unprecedented preparation.

That’s not the case for UL coach Billy Napier, whose Ragin’ Cajuns (10-3) prepare to take on MAC champion Miami (Ohio) at 6:30 p.m. Jan. 6, in the LendingTree Bowl in Mobile, Alabama.

As an assistant at Alabama for five years, Napier was part of several different type of bowl preparation plans. Upon learning of the month break between the Sun Belt championship game Dec. 7 and the bowl game, Napier's first through was the Crimson Tide's national championship game against LSU in 2011.

“It will be unique,” Napier said. “I was actually looking at the 2011 national championship game when we played LSU in New Orleans. That’s a similar timeline. That year we didn’t play in the SEC championship game, so we got about a month. We’ll be very strategic about our plan.”

As Napier typically describes things, he’s seen the “the good, the bad and the ugly” of various bowl prep strategies over the years.

One thing he doesn’t plan on doing is overworking his players.

“I think you’ve got to be intentional and deliberate,” Napier said. “When you do go to work, it’s about the quality of the work. I really believe that.”

The first step is the team practiced all this week after finishing off final exams the week before. Much of this week’s practice sessions, though, were similar to open date practices.

“We’re going to completely redefine expectation in terms of meeting room expectations and flex expectations, how we practice, how we finish plays," Napier said. “It’s a four-day window as an opportunity to reestablish some things and create some good habits, and develop the team just like we do during an open date. We’re going to have very specific things for the offense, defense and game changers, some individual players — a very specific plan for four days.”

The team will then be sent home after Friday’s practice for six days of Christmas vacation and will return Dec. 26 to begin preparation for Miami.

“There’s got to be a work-life balance here, not only for the players but also for the staff,” Napier said. “Six days off is very reasonable. Holidays can create great perspective for you, too. You can come back from that with a great approach, great perspective. Certainly spending time with family is very important. Playing in a late bowl game, we don’t want that to become a disadvantage for our team or players.

“We’ve got a good plan. There’s a balance there and I think that’s important. You can do too much work and you can also not do enough. That’s the challenge here: finding the right balance.”

The whole goal is to find the proper combination of rest, family time, preparation and focus on the RedHawks.

“We’re just reallocating time here,” Napier said. “That’s all we’re doing. It will be important that we peak at the right time, and try to play our best football game of the season here and finish the right way. But right now, we’re working hard on ourselves and trying to break it up that way.”

Napier’s experience in these situations has taught him it can go bad just as easily as it might work.

“(We need to) focus on improvement, focus on continuing to have the right mindset, right habits … being selfless and not putting something that’s out in front of you from a career standpoint, before the team,” Napier said.

“There’s lots going on there. This is not just one individual player. We’re talking about hundreds of people here. That’s the leadership challenge here, getting all of those people to buy in to what we’re trying to accomplish.”