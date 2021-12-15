UL's early signees
LB Kailep Edwards, West St. John, 6-0, 221
QB Zeon Chriss, Madison Prep, 6-1, 195
WR Jaydon Johnson, Fort Bend-Marshall/Missouri City, Texas, 6-2, 205
ATH Damon Youngblood, McKinney, Texas, 5-10, 180
TE Terrance Carter, Harker Heights, Texas, 6-3, 240
OT Bryant Williams, Grand Lake/Lake Charles, 6-7, 315
CB Lorenzell Dubose, Neville/Monroe, 6-0, 175
DL Marcus Wiser, Kilgore Jr. College, 6-1, 290
How many players did the Cajuns sign?
The Cajuns signed eight players in Wednesday’s early signing period. Of the eight known commitments coming of the big visiting weekend, seven of them signed. The one that didn’t was Zachary High wide receiver Charles Robertson, who elected to wait until the February signing period. The signing class returned to eight with the addition of Kilgore Junior College defensive lineman Marcus Wiser. The positions signed included: quarterback, offensive lineman, wide receiver, tight end, linebacker, safety, defensive lineman and cornerback.
New coach Michael Desormeaux said his staff’s approach in the stretch drive of the recruiting process after coach Billy Napier left for Florida didn’t change. Certainly there was some concern how many of the players would decommit, but the Cajuns signed the vast majority of them. Desormeaux said most of the commitments essentially wanted to know how many changes would be made. Once the staff ensured them the plan called for few changes, but more building on the foundation, the surprises were few.
The Sleeper
Once a Class 1A head coach himself, Desormeaux doesn’t really look at Grand Lake’s Bryant Williams as much of a stretch as an early signee. For one, Williams transferred to Grand Lake due to the storms that ravaged Lake Charles last summer. He was originally at Barbe. But also, Williams displayed great explosion off the line at 6-foot-7 and 315 pounds regardless of which class he competed in.
Early Enrollees
Madison Prep quarterback Zeon Chriss and West St. John linebacker Kailep Edwards are the two high school signees that will be attending UL during the spring semester, joining Kilgore Junior College defensive lineman Marcus Wiser as early enrollees. Edwards, however, won’t be on UL’s campus at the very beginning due days that must be made up because of Hurricane Ida.
Work Left To Do
Desormeaux said there wasn’t a position on the depth chart that absolutely needed to be addressed between Wednesday and the February signing date. There’s obviously the one hanging verbal commitment to keep in Zachary receiver Charles Robertson, as well as reviewing any potential junior college possibilities and FBS transfers.
Did the Cajuns get better?
Naturally, that hope is always there after every signing period. All eight early signees play different positions, so many bases were covered. Despite some changes in the staff after the championship game, the program’s approach in evaluating recruits hasn’t change, so it’s easy to assume some position holes were filled.
Coach Speak
“We’re going to focus on the ones that we got because we’re really excited about this class and the way it came together. Kind of like we said from the beginning, the fact that we’re signing a small class this year is a good thing. We felt like it meets some needs that we’ve had and fortunately we have a good roster coming back. You feel like you’re just kind of plug in some gaps where you needed some people and most of it is really in the future.”