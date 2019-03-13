THIBODAUX — After struggling to score runs for most of last season, don’t expect UL softball coach Gerry Glasco to shed any tears about this problem.
But he really might have more capable hitters than spots in his everyday lineup.
And good luck keeping sophomore Kourtney Gremillion out of the it after again producing with the game-winning RBI to ignite the Ragin’ Cajuns’ 8-0 road win over Nicholls State on Wednesday.
Gremillion’s role has changed this season from full-time first baseman to utility player and part-time performer. But after her RBI triple ended the scoreless tie in the top of the fifth Wednesday, her average improved to .394 on the season with 14 RBIs in just 33 at-bats.
As it turned out, Gremillion’s breakthrough hit opened up the floodgates for the No. 10-ranked Cajuns (now 20-3), who scored two in both the fifth and sixth innings and three more in the seventh.
Raina O’Neal added an RBI single in the fifth. Julie Rawls smashed a two-run home run for the offense in the sixth, before Lexie Comeaux’s RBI single and Kara Gremillion’s three-run home run in the seventh.
Until the sixth inning rolled around, it was a good thing ace right-hander Summer Ellyson started the game with the game scoreless after four and only 2-0 through five. She finished allowing just three hits with no walks and 11 strikeouts in six innings.
Carrie Boswell and Casey Dixon pitched the seventh to finish things out.
The Cajuns will now return to Lamson Park to open the home Sun Belt schedule against Troy at 6 p.m. Friday.