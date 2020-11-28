Apparently, the UL Ragin' Cajuns are listening.

Before the South Alabama game two weeks ago, coach Billy Napier and his staff harped all week about how the visiting Jaguars had dominated the line of scrimmage the past two seasons.

The Cajuns responded in style with the season's first blowout win in a 38-10 decision at Cajun Field.

On Saturday in Monroe, the No. 23-ranked Cajuns heard all week about how the ULM Warhawks took UL to the final play of the game the past two seasons.

How ULM missed field goals in each game to allow UL to escape.

With the Warhawks coming in at 0-8, no one in UL's corner wanted another competitive game.

And again, the team responded with a dominating 70-20 victory that ended long before the final play of the game.

"We all have a tremendous amount of respect for coach (Matt) Viator," UL coach Billy Napier said. "The teams that he fields certainly gave us fits the last two years."

Perhaps the Cajuns were motivated by the history of these last two series, or tired of hearing about it.

"I'd say week to week, we always talked about trying to start fast and try to jump out on people, like Oregon," UL quarterback Levi Lewis said. "Oregon plays games like this when it's like 42-3 at halftime. We've always tried to play games like this where we jump out on people. Mainly the offense, we feed off the defense's energy.

"Starting fast and finishing strong like we did today is a great feeling."

Either way, UL's coaching staff got its way with a pair of performances the Cajun faithful has been waiting for all season long.

"With me not being able to be there at practice, I thought the staff did a terrific job," said Napier, whose 10-day quarantine after testing positive for COVID-19 ended Friday and he drove up to the game Saturday separate from the team.

"The players were in the right frame of mind. We certainly had a good week of prep and then I think some ownership from the veteran players was huge. We had a lot of conversations with veteran guys early in the week and they stepped up to the plate."

All three phases had its moments in Saturday's blowout. After the first drive of the game, the offense wasn't stopped until the backups filled the field.

The defense kept ULM's offense struggling all day, and it was actually a 33-yard punt return by Dontae Fleming that set up the Cajuns' first scoring drive of the game.

"The way we practice, how we prepared for the game played a big part in it," Lewis said. "They did exactly what we practiced, so I'd say our preparation was on point. The coaching and the play-calling was on point. Everybody did their job.

"You prepare like it was a championship game. You've got to let them know the West runs through Lafayette."

It was the coldest playing conditions of the season and it proved to be no obstacle for the red-hot Cajuns, who steamrolled the Warhawks in every way.

"I don't think that was the goal not to have a close game," UL safety Bralen Trahan, who delivered a 52-yard interception return for a touchdown for his fourth pick of the season. "I just think the goal was to dominate and finish the West the right way. I just feel like we wanted to dominate the game and just play well as a team and have momentum going into next week."

Indeed.

So just when it looks like history might be put on the backburner for a while after Napier's Cajuns aced their last two quizzes, it's back to the historical context.

On Friday, the Cajuns are going to play an Appalachian State program that it's never beaten in eight tries.

Then on Dec. 19, the Cajuns will be hoping to win the Sun Belt Conference championship game for the first time when they travel to meet Coastal Carolina in Conway, S.C.

It was those Chanticleers that handed UL its only loss of the season in a 30-27 nailbiter at Cajun Field back on Oct. 14.

Or a month before history became UL's biggest football subject to master.

So far, it's fair to say UL's mid-term grade is an A-plus.