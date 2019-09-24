INSIDE THE GAME
WHAT’S AT STAKE?
The Cajuns are hoping to move to 4-1 on the season and more importantly 1-0 in Sun Belt play. It would be the first 4-1 start since 2012 and only the third since starting 5-1 in 1988.
KEY MATCHUP
UL’s offensive line vs. Georgia Southern’s defensive front. The Eagles rode a plus-22 turnover ratio to 10 wins last season. The best way for UL to eliminate turnovers is for its offensive line to spark another potent rushing attack and keep pressure off Levi Lewis.
PLAYERS TO WATCH
CAJUNS: UL running backs Elijah Mitchell (53-321, 7 TDs) and Trey Ragas (40-417, 4 TDs) spark the rushing attack, while linebacker Jacques Boudreaux (21 tackles, 2 QB hurries) is the leading tackler.
EAGLES: Linebacker Rashad Byrd leads Georgia Southern with 31 tackles, including 4.5 behind the line, while Logan Wright leads all running backs with 186 yards and one touchdown.
FACTS & FIGURES
Georgia Southern quarterback Shai Werts has a school-record streak of 121 straight passes without an interception. … The Eagles have outrushed their foes in 48 of their past 65 games. … Georgia Southern has won its last nine games when it has a 100-yard rusher. …. UL’s defense has limited opposing offenses to only 16-of-58 (27.5 percent) on third and fourth down conversions, compared to UL’s offense converting at a 19-for-46 (41.3 percent) clip. … UL’s offense is averaging 46.2 points per game, while its defense is giving up 20.8 points per game. … Meanwhile, Georgia Southern has only converted six of 34 tries on third down.
NUMBERS TO KNOW
17 – Number of games in its last 19 that Georgia Southern’s defense has forced at least one turnover.
13 – Number of consecutive games won by Georgia Southern when it leads the game at halftime.
82 – Georgia Southern’s winning percentage at Paulson Stadium is .828 (194-40), which only trails Alabama’s Bryant-Denny Stadium (.832) in current FBS stadiums.
FOUR DOWNS
1 – Rushing wars
Georgia Southern has one of the most consistently good running games nationally. The Eagles have outrushed their opposition in 48 of their past 65 games, while the Cajuns are currently leading the nation in rushing yards and rushing touchdowns.
2 – Turnovers big
The Eagles led the nation with a plus-22 turnover margin last season. The Cajuns were minus-3 in turnover margin prior to last week’s big plus-4 week with three interceptions to put UL at plus-1 for the season.
3 – Huge league opener
The Eagles are 19-7 in their last 26 home conference openers and this is especially a big one, considering Georgia Southern’s schedule includes road dates with fellow SBC contenders Appalachian State, Troy and Arkansas state.
4 – QB may be the key
UL is averaging 565 total yards per game, compared to just 251.3 so far for the Eagles. But redshirt freshman Justin Tomlin has played in 10 of the 12 quarters so far. The Eagles averaged 345.2 total yards a game with Shai Werts last season.
SCHEDULES
GEORGIA SOUTHERN (1-2)
Aug. 31 at LSU L, 55-3
Sept. 7 Maine W, 26-18
Sept. 14 At Minnesota L, 35-32
Sept. 28 Louisiana, 5 p.m.
Oct. 3 At South Alabama, 6:30 p.m.
Oct. 19 Coastal Carolina, TBA
Oct. 19 Kent State, TBA
Oct. 26 New Mexico State, TBA
Oct. 31 At Appalachian State, 7 p.m.
Nov. 9 At Troy, 2:30 p.m.
Nov. 16 UL Monroe, TBA
Nov. 23 At Arkansas State, 2 p.m.
Nov. 30 Georgia State, TBA
UL (3-1)
Aug. 31 Mississippi State 11 a.m. L, 38-28
Sept. 7 Liberty 6:30 p.m. W, 35-14
Sept. 14 Texas Southern W, 77-6
Sept. 21 At Ohio W, 45-25
Sept. 28 At Georgia Southern 5 p.m.
Oct. 9 Appalachian State 7 p.m.
Oct. 17 At Arkansas State 6:30 p.m.
Nov. 2 Texas State TBA
Nov. 7 At Coastal Carolina 6:30 p.m.
Nov. 16 At South Alabama TBA
Nov. 23 Troy TBA
Nov. 30 UL Monroe TBA
THE ADVOCATE SAYS …
UL 31, Georgia Southern 26
The Eagles don’t lose at home very often. But the safest way to travel is with a powerful running game and stingy defense. Time will tell if the defense can continue its recent excellence, but it’s hard to imagine UL’s running game being totally bottled up. If Werts returns, how sharp will he be after missing most of the season? If Werts doesn’t return, how much more efficient will the freshman get?