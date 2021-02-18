To the fans, it’s all just one big offseason.
To UL coach Billy Napier, however, the stretch between the bowl game and the spring game is broken into stages.
After completing the ‘Foundation’ stage successfully, Napier said the 26-day ‘Identity’ stage officially begins Thursday. The Monday, Tuesday, Thursday program is “the qualities and beliefs that make us as a group different than others,” challenging the lifestyle self-discipline of players and coaches.
It leads up to the start of spring practice on March 16. The spring game is tentatively slated for 7 p.m. Thursday, April 22.
The not-so-behind-the-scenes part of this early offseason, however, is the coaching changes the Cajuns have dealt with since the end of the 2020 season.
It’s still too early for Napier to specifically comment on any of the new assistant coaches, but he could on recent departures.
Offensive coordinator and line coach Rob Sale is headed to the New York Giants and cornerbacks coach LaMar Morgan to Vanderbilt.
“We’re certainly very proud of LaMar Morgan and Rob Sale and what they contributed to our program,” Napier said. “Both significantly impacted not only how we played on the field but also a number of young people in how they went about their business.
“Certainly their players played well but I think the more important part here is these were two guys that made significant impact on the young men that they coached.”
Earlier linebackers coach Austin Armstrong left to become the defensive coordinator at Southern Mississippi.
The process of having to replace departing coaches isn’t necessarily a negative in Napier’s mind.
“To be honest with you, I’m excited about the things that come with it,” Napier said. “I view it as an opportunity to get better. One of the things that we’ve done here is we’ve hired well.
“When you have a good program and you have a good administration and you’re established, it’s not different than recruiting young men to come play for you. When you’ve got the program that we’ve developed here, it helps you recruit coaches and hire good coaches as well.”
UL’s new offensive assistants are offensive line coach Jeff Norrid and assistant offensive line coach Darnell Stapleton. Norrid was most recently at Florida Atlantic, while Stapleton played for the Pittsburgh Steelers 2007-09 and has coached the line at Sam Houston State since 2017.
“I’ve got a lot of confidence in the people we’ve hired,” Napier said. “I think we’ve got a very established system. The key here is you hire competent people that have character and integrity and that have a sincere care for the players and have a certain level of professionalism and work extremely hard.
“I’m very familiar with both. There’s no question we’ll get them up to speed with our system and how we do things. They’ll do a fantastic job with the players.”
On the defensive side, Galen Scott comes after coaching linebackers at North Texas the past two seasons and at Virginia Tech prior to that, and Wes Neighbors was added the secondary staff after coaching safeties at South Florida and Florida Atlantic over the past three seasons.
“In general, there’s a lot of positives that come from having turnover and having attrition,” Napier said. “That’s a natural part. We’re just fortunate that it’s a results of success. We could be replacing people because they didn’t do a good job.”
In addition to those additions, UL also hired former ULM head coach Matt Viator as a consultant. Napier said Thursday Viator will handle advance scouting as well as being “an extra set of eyes at offseason workouts, at practice and in meetings.”
Furthermore, 41-year-old Napier said he “can’t wait just to have him as a resource – be able to ask him questions and pick his brain.”
Prior to coaching at ULM, Viator was a high school coach in South Louisiana and coached at McNeese State.
“I think he’s got 35 years of experience in this state,” Napier said. “He’s going to be make our organization better without a doubt.”