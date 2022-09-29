While UL’s depth chart remains relatively unchanged after two straight losses heading into Saturday’s homecoming game against South Alabama, coach Michael Desormeaux did address a few tweaks to the team’s approach.
For one, the staff’s flexibility with the scripted quarterback rotation has been increased.
Desormeaux has resisted a true two-quarterback system based on performance for a scripted system where backup Ben Wooldridge plays every third series.
After starter Chandler Fields began Saturday's game with two straight TD drives, that approach was examined.
“In hindsight, probably whenever you start fast, we definitely should have let (starter) Chandler (Fields) go a little bit longer, and said, ‘Maybe when we have one that stalls out, go ahead and put him (Wooldridge) in,” Desormeaux said. “The thing is that was the plan going into it. I told him (Wooldridge) you’re going to go in the third series … and I feel very strongly that you do what you say.
“Moving forward, that’s something we certainly need to talk about. ‘Hey, it’ll be the third series unless were kind of on fire right there,’ and that’s the way we’ll kind of go with it.”
The second slight change is former quarterback Lance LeGendre changed his jersey number from No. 9 to No. 12 to avoid a conflict with tight end Neal Johnson, who also wears No. 9.
More importantly, LeGendre is listed third at the ‘X’ receiver spot behind on the depth chart behind Michael Jefferson and John Stephens.
“He’s earned that,” Desormeaux said of LeGendre. “You make a switch like that and I’ve talked about how much time it takes to learn a new position and be able to do those things. All the guy’s done is shown up and worked every day.
“He’s a guy that at some point this year, he’s going to help us win games on the field.”
The other change is the offensive line will return to a rotation system after not substituting on that unit in Monroe.
Scott’s old school
UL inside linebackers coach Galen Scott has an old-school coaching mentality.
He’s always pushing to get better, never really satisfied.
After losing the defense’s two leading tacklers – Lorenzo McCaskill and Ferrod Gardner – from a year ago, he’s molded a mixture of the seasoned duo of Jourdan Quibodeaux and Kris Moncrief and relative newcomers in Jasper Williams and KC Ossai.
“Through four games, some people say they’re doing OK,” Scott said. “They’re doing pretty good. We gave up a big one last game that you can’t have. I think overall, they’ve been doing OK.
“I’m never going to say, it’s good … I’m always the guy who says, ‘It’s awful.’ They could have had 3 yards a carry and I’ll say, ‘This is awful. We suck.’”
It’s about reaching for the stars, as well as his overall demeanor.
“I’m the half-empty guy,” Scott laughed. “That’s me all the time.”
Well, sort of.
Asked about Ossai’s surprising progress already this season, there was plenty of positivity.
“KC’s a really smart young man, so he picks it up pretty quick and it’s really habit-forming,” he said. “Once he does it once or twice, he gets it. He’s rolling along pretty good. I’m pleased with him. We just have to keep on improving and we’ll be alright.”
As for the leaders on UL’s defense, Scott likes that as well.
“They’re doing a great job,” he added. “They’ve been around and they just continue to work. I think that’s the main thing, continuing to work despite the score, despite what just happened the play before – just continue to work, continue to work, continue to work.”
Just don’t ask him if his guys played great after a game – win or lose.
“That’s the way I am – ‘They had two yards, that’s too much,’” Scott said. “My guys always get on me about it.
“I’ve got to get a little better on that.”
How are transfers faring?
Just in case UL fans are wondering and haven’t followed the nine 2021 Cajuns currently playing on other rosters, here’s a quick update:
O’Cyrus Torrence, Florida, OL – Started all 4 games.
Montrell Johnson, Florida, RB – Leading rusher for Gators with 258 yards and 3 TDs on 33 carries.
Kamryn Waites, Florida, OL – No starts, but played special teams in all four games.
Mekhi Garner, LSU, CB – Started all 4 games with 10 tackles, team-high 5 breakups, 1 tackle for loss.
Kyren Lacy, LSU, WR – No starts, but 7 catches for 84 yards.
Emani Bailey, TCU, RB – No starts, but 7 carries for 89 yard and 1 TD in three games.
Lorenzo McCaskill, Kansas, LB – No starts, but 9 tackles in 4 games.
Kobe Hylton, UTEP, Safety – Hidden gem as Miners’ leading tackler with 37 tackles, 6 stops for losses, 0.5 sacks, 1 force fumbled, 1 hurry, 1 breakup in five starts.
Dominique Ratcliff, Texas State, DL – No starts, but 1 tackles and 2 hurries in 3 games.