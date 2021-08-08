There’s a prevailing notion about the 2021 UL Ragin’ Cajuns squad.

Coach Billy Napier’s depth chart is loaded with experience and past production at every single position … except for one.

While most positions are hoping to equal or better the performances of the last two historic seasons, the running back corps is in a much different place.

The three most productive backs over the past two seasons – Elijah Mitchell, Trey Ragas and Raymond Calais – are now in NFL camps.

Not all Cajuns, though, view that position as such a question mark.

“Coming off two good backs that just got picked up in the draft, people don’t really know what we have and people are saying that’s our biggest question mark – the running back room,” UL senior offensive lineman Ken Marks said. “They don’t know what those guys have been through. We’ve got guys that can play on other teams right now that’s sitting in our three or four depth chart.

“This team is really based off running the ball. We’re going to run the ball down your throat, so we have to have good running backs to do that."

There is one in the room that speaks from experience in redshirt sophomore speedster Chris Smith.

He’s not naïve to the pressure on the running back room.

“They’re expecting a lot out of us since spring training,” Smith said. “We lost three good running backs the last couple of years, so we’re really going to have to step up a lot and prepare for what coach is going to put in front of us. And, we can handle it.”

In addition to being an All-American kickoff returner, Smith rushed for 350 yards and a score last season, as well as catching 16 passes for 170 and a touchdown.

So he’s relished the role as the new bell-cow back.

“I’m really just focusing and locking more in,” Smith said. “I know I’ve got to set the example. I’ve got to be the guy. I’m really just locking in more on my play book and more on watching film, and just getting more prepared.”

Of course, if you listen to Marks, the pressure is actually more on the offensive line than the actual running backs.

“We put a lot on our back as a unit,” Marks said. “The team is going to go as we go.”

The other two more likely candidates to earn spots this August are Emani Bailey and T.J. Wisham. Bailey was a promising freshman a year ago, but limited to 10 carries for 60 yards with no receptions.

Wisham is a redshirt junior with tons of special teams experience and an unquestioned leader on the team, but only has 15 carries for 133 yards in 2019 on his career rushing stat line.

“This is the cream of the crop,” Napier said of Wisham. “He’s very intelligent and very much a guy who gets it. He sees things from a very big lens, he’s able to see the big picture.

“Regardless of what happens at running back, we’ve put him in on third down in the past and he’s going to play on special teams. Also, when we put that guy in the game in the scrimmages, he’s been very productive.”

The most intriguing part of August, however, will be the progress UL’s true freshman class of Kendrell Williams, Montrell Johnson, Dre’lyn Washington and Terrance Williams.

Smith he believes that group is going to be good, but he’s observing.

“Just seeing who can push through it, but it’s fall camp,” Smith explained. “It’s physical, but it’s mental too. They’re going to push you to the limit. They’re going to see who can take it to the max each and every day.

“So I’m really going to watch and see who’s more focused on the play book and who’s watching film and who’s bringing it every day at practice.”

While Napier said the competition for carries will be the most intense since his arrival four years ago, Smith said it’s not an adversarial situation.

“Nobody’s afraid of the competition,” he said. “We’re going to play the best man. We’re going to play whoever’s willing to do the hard work. Plus, we’re all brothers.

“Me and T.J. Wisham will go out there and say, ‘Brother you better come with it today. The defense is on it.’ So we’ve got to go out there and compete. There’s none of that, ‘You suck.’ There’s none of that. We’re family. We’re all tied together. We’re always talking and meeting. We go out and eat together.”