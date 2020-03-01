GAINESVILLE, Fla. UL coach Gerry Glasco has preached all season he wants his Ragin’ Cajuns to “be the best come-from-behind team in America.”
On Sunday, his No. 7-ranked Cajuns might have pulled off two of the most significant comeback wins of the season, overcoming a four-run deficit for the second straight day in a 7-6 win over No. 6 Florida to win the road series.
“I told them before that last inning to not only overcome another 4-0 deficit, but let’s win both games too,” Glasco said. “That was huge. I am so proud of our girls. This put us in a position to potentially host a super regional down the road.”
The Cajuns improved to 14-5 with the win, but more importantly, went 7-4 on the 11-game road trip that included wins over LSU, Oklahoma State, Texas, two over Florida and two over Ole Miss.
“It was a brutal road trip, but it was something we had to do,” Glasco said. “Everybody in the country knows what we just did. It’s going to pay off down the road.”
Summer Ellyson started Sunday’s game, leaving the bases loaded after giving up a run on a Jordan Roberts RBI single. Planning to use both pitchers in the rubber game anyway, Glasco went through to Megan Kleist to start the second against the bottom of Florida’s lineup.
Still, Kleist gave up three runs in the second on a three-run homer to Kendyl Lindaman in the second for a 4-0 Florida lead.
But UL’s bats wouldn’t die.
The Cajuns got one run in the third on a Melissa Mayeux two-out RBI single and then really exploded with three runs in the sixth and seventh innings to build a 7-4 lead.
In the sixth, Raina O’Neal followed a Sarah Hudek single with a two-run home run, before a Taylor Roman double off the wall tied it at 4-4.
In the seventh, Hudek and O’Neal were in the middle of it again with a double and RBI single, respectively, for a 5-4 lead.
Then Boswell smashed a two-run homer for a three-run cushion.
“People didn’t realize how good her home run was at the time,” Glasco said. “With the top of their order coming up in the seventh, I kind of figured they would score at least one run.
“She (Boswell) is a great hitter. She had a great series.”
The Cajuns outhit Florida 11-7.
“I’m so proud of our hitters,” Glasco said. “I’ve always had great hitting teams. This team has a lot of talent. What this lineup lacked was confidence. They just didn’t believe in themselves. They don’t believe they’re hitters. Hopefully, they realize that now after this weekend’s series.”
By the seventh, Ellyson was back in the game after Kleist lasted three innings, giving up three runs on two hits, one walk and a strikeout.
Ellyson hit Hannah Adams and then allowed a two-run homer to Charla Echols to make it 7-6, before a strikeout and ground out ended it.
Ellyson got the win to improve to 9-1 on the season, allowing three runs on five hits with no walks and striking out two.