New Riverside Academy head coach Lee Roussel may not have coached Rebels’ running back Elijah Davis yet, but that doesn’t mean he's not familiar with his skill set.
Roussel was previously an assistant coach at Nicholls, which actually offered Davis while he was still on the Colonels’ staff.
Needless to say, Roussel wasn’t at all surprised to learn of UL’s interest in Davis.
“You’re getting a bigger kid who can run,” Roussel said of Davis, who is a Ragin’ Cajun verbal commitment. “He’s a 215-pound, maybe 220-pound, running back who ran the 100 meters in track. He was sub-11 in the 100 meters. You’re getting a bigger back who can run.
“Pound for pound, he’s one of our strongest guys in the weight room. You’re getting some size, you’re getting some power and you’re getting some speed. That all makes for a running back that you’re looking for.”
Roussel can also vouch for Davis off the field as well.
“On top of that of the things that are obvious that you can see, he’s good in the class room,” he said. “He comes from a good family, so you’re getting a good person as well. He checks all the boxes.”
Davis, who is known by his family and friends as ‘Bill’ after the ‘Little Bill’ cartoon, said the Cajuns actually began recruiting him during the Billy Napier era.
“They really were just upfront the whole time,” Davis said. “They were really my first offer. They were offering me when I wasn’t ranked and I didn’t have any stars by my name. I really just felt like they were interested in me, not just because I had a name behind me.”
So when Napier left for Florida and Michael Desormeaux took over, the move didn’t derail Davis’ impressions of the program.
“I wasn’t really surprised, but I heard he was a really good dude,” Davis said. “I was really happy, because I had heard a lot of really good things about him, especially after they won the New Orleans Bowl.
“I feel like I can trust him. It feels like a second family over there for real.”
The 5-10, 215-pounder with 4.5 speed likes to think he can offer UL a little bit of Elijah Mitchell and a little of Trey Ragas at the same time.
“I think I’m very elusive when I get in open space,” Davis said. “I think I’m able to make people miss. In the open field, I feel like I’m hard to bring down once I get a full head of steam. I think I’m very balanced – all-around back, not just a third-down back.”
The former Class 1A All-State selection rushed for 1,001 yards and 13 touchdowns this past season in seven games, while also catching 13 passes for 300 yards and two more scores.
“Maybe a little quicker, making even more guys miss,” Davis said of his goals to improve in the fall.
“Hopefully, we can bring the football IQ to a different level, understanding things like pass protection … things like that will help you become an every-down back,” Roussel added.
Playing for a former college coach could better prepare him for the collegiate level.
“He definitely can improve,” Roussel said. “I don’t think he’s reached his ceiling yet. We’re still working on some flexibility things. I still think there’s some improvement in the weight room for him. Even though he’s a strong kid, I think he’s going to continue to get stronger and continue to get faster as he grows.”
Davis joins Woodlawn running back Jay'Veon Haynes, Aldine, Texas wide receiver Justin Williams, E.D. White offensive lineman Matthew Broussard, Lake Charles College Prep linebacker Daylon Sibley, Belle Chasse cornerback Jeremiah Moses and the Destrehan duo of wide receiver Daniel Blood and offensive lineman Landry Cannon as 2023 UL commitments thus far.
Also offering Davis were Nicholls, Charlotte, Vanderbilt, Arkansas state, Houston Baptist, Northwestern State, UL and Alcorn State.
UL’s balanced rushing philosophy over the years played a key role in Davis selecting the Cajuns.
“It was really crazy the way they broke it down and showed me how they use running backs,” Davis said. “They had three or four running backs, but all of them had over 600 or 700 yards with over five touchdowns. The carries are really split up evenly.
“So when it does come your time, it’s not like you’re sitting on the bench, like at most places. It’s not like most places where you only play in garbage time. That was kind of neat to see that if you’re good, you’re going to get on the field.”