After two agonizing losses, the UL Ragin’ Cajuns really needed an emotional uplift in Friday’s Sun Belt Conference opener against Troy at Lamson Park.
A complete-game pitching performance by freshman Sam Landry and two home runs did the trick in a 7-1 victory over the Trojans.
“We needed that so bad,” UL coach Gerry Glasco said. “It’s been a really rough three weeks behind the scenes for our program. The girls have just been amazing the way they’ve fought through some things that have happened. Really good win for them.”
The Cajuns improved to 24-10 overall and 10-3 in league play, while Troy dropped to 22-11 and 8-5.
“For the fans to have confidence in us, this win was really important,” Landry said. “ think the amount of runs we got backed us up, proving that we’re still a good ball club. We’re just adjusting to a lot of things right now.”
Jenna Kean, Vanessa Foreman, Taylor Snow and Frankie Izard are no longer part of the team.
In seven innings, Landry allowed one run on three hits, three walks and eight strikeouts.
“I really wanted to go the full seven innings,” Landry said. “I really wanted to finish that game.
“I just warm up all my pitches. We don’t always use all of them. Today we did and it worked to my advantage.”
Landry threw 118 pitches in the win.
“We want to build her up,” Glasco said. “She was still 69 in the sixth and seventh inning. We want to build her strength up, so she can go the full seven. Any sign of tired on her velocity, we would have gone with (Meghan) Schorman.
“We have a lot of faith in Schorman, but we need to get her where she’s going seven and closing it out.”
The Cajuns took an early 2-0 lead on an Alexa Langeliers two-run home run, and never forfeited the lead.
“I’m just glad I was able to produce for me team in that moment, because I feel like that kind of changed the way the game was going,” Langeliers said. “I feel like if that hadn’t happened, it would have been close the whole game, and we were finally able to explode with runs.”
It was the first game back for Langeliers, who had been out for several weeks with a concussion.
“Honestly I wasn’t expecting to come back for this game, but everything happens for a reason and I’m just happy our team got the win tonight,” she said. “I feel great. I feel well-rested. It’s great to be back.”
Langeliers said she adjusted well during the stretch of not playing.
“It was interesting to be on that side,” Langeliers said. “I honestly value that even more than being on the field. I feel like the bond being there is tighter. You’re just there to support your teammates.
“You don’t have to worry about whether or not you’re executing what you need to execute. You’re just there to make sure that you don’t fall down if they make a mistake.”
Stormy Kotzelnick hit a long solo homer over the scoreboard in right in the fifth, before Jourdyn Campbell ignited the four-run sixth with a three-run triple.
“If you could tell by the speed change, I was very tired by the seventh inning,” Landry said. “So having those extra runs, it does allow you to relax and not be on edge the whole time.”