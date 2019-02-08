It’s not very often a team enjoys a 21-0 run in a game and loses.
Apparently, the UL-Lafayette Ragin’ Cajuns just wanted this one too much to give in to a stretch even of that magnitude.
Having your best player in JaKeenan Gant foul out with 1:30 left of a nailbiter didn’t exactly work in the Cajuns’ favor.
But coach Bob Marlin’s team didn’t let that do it in either.
Indeed, a humbling three-game losing streak came to crashing halt in impressive form Friday at the Cajundome, knocking off Georgia State 76-72 in front of a lively crowd of 4,814 and an ESPN2 national TV audience.
“They’re a tough team and so are we,” said sophomore guard Cedric Russell, who finished with 14 points. “We practice hard every day. The past couple games we fought threw some adversity. Today, we had to get this one not only for ourselves, but for our fans. We couldn’t drop this one.”
There were even more reasons not in the Cajuns’ favor. Visiting Georgia State had won six straight games against the Cajuns and eight of the last nine.
The Panthers’ last trip to the Cajundome resulted in a 101-86 loss.
On this night, none of those trends mattered.
“We needed to play well and I thought we played well tonight,” Marlin said. “We hit some timely shots, we played defense well at times, we rebounded well and we made free throws.”
The Cajuns started out with a quick strike – a Russell 3-pointer just 22 seconds into the game – and never gave up that lead the rest of the first half.
By the 17:19 mark, JaKeenan Gant and P.J. Hardy made it three quick 3s for a 9-4 lead.
On one hand, the Cajuns only made one more 3-pointer the rest of the first half, but still was able to maintain a double-digit lead for most of the first half.
As usual, Gant did the most damage with 13 of his game-high 23 points in the first half.
Russell finally hit paydirt again with 1:51 left until intermission for a 39-24 lead – UL’s biggest of the first half.
So often, the final five seconds of the first half don’t mean much. It was a nightmarish five seconds for the Cajuns.
First, a foul Cajun coaches weren’t happy about was called to send Kane Williams to the line for two shots. That was bad, but it got even worse when a Cajun turnover resulted in a foul for two more Panthers’ free throws to cut a 15-point lead to 11 at the half at 41-30.
The Cajuns’ strong resolve displayed throughout the first half suddenly was off track.
Perhaps uninspired by having to miss the Red Panda halftime show, the disappointment carried over to the second half.
That 15-point lead with under two minutes left until halftime was reduced to only four just 1:37 into the second half when a D’Marcus Simonds 3-pointer cut UL’s lead to 41-37.
That Panthers’ surge got all the way to a 21-0 run and amazingly a 47-41 deficit before the Cajuns were able to score again. The Panthers shot 65.2 percent in the second half.
“I was getting a little bit concerned,” Marlin said. “We needed to knock one in. I told them to just be confident and stay with it. Even when we fell behind, I told them we were right there and to stay with it.
“We just stayed positive. We’ve had a lot of things go wrong the last couple of weeks, but for the guys to dig deep and pull it out was really impressive.”
Again, it was Russell that did the trick with a 3-pointer behind the key at 14:09 to narrow the deficit to 47-44.
Throughout most of the first half, the Cajuns’ defense struggled with the Panthers attacking the basket with dribble drives seemingly at will.
But two Simonds’ 3-pointer and a jumper from the top of the key sparked Georgia State’s game-changing run early in the second half.
Russell nailed another 3-pointer to give the Cajuns the lead again at 67-64, and Wesley gave UL the lead for good with a 3-pointer with 3:25 left for a 72-68 lead.
“I felt like I had to make up for my first half and bring what I bring to the table and that’s energy and play hard,” said Wesley, who contributed 10 points in 15 minutes off the bench.