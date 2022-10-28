In a lot of ways, it was a typical UL trip to Hattiesburg with the Ragin’ Cajuns encountering lots of trouble in a 39-24 loss.
There were also many plays you rarely see in the loss.
The first one came after Southern Miss scored the first touchdown of the game. On the extra point, UL cornerback Trey Amos blocked the kick and then returned it 86 yards for two points.
Then later in the game, UL’s attempt for a two-point conversion was intercepted. It appeared the Eagles might return it for two points as well, but quarterback Ben Wooldridge ran from across the field to tackle the defender and actually cause a fumble.
“That kind of speaks to the effort, right?” UL coach Michael Desormeaux said. “It wasn’t a great read obviously, but that is the kind of effort that we have on the team. He could have thrown it and just jogged behind the play and it would have been two points the other way, but he didn’t. He ran all the way down the field, runs the guy down and gets him on the ground. We had other guys chasing the play.
“Those types of plays are underappreciated, undervalued. I just think it speaks to the character of your team.”
Also, Wooldridge was flagged for intentional grounding in the end zone, which resulted in a safety and upped the Eagles’ lead to 22-5 with 10:21 left in the second quarter.
Wildcat issues
It wasn’t that USM running back Frank Gore ran wild in the win. He had 87 yards on 23 carries for 3.8 yards a carry.
But his ability to get those extra yards to get first downs on occasion played a huge role in the Eagles’ effective offensive performance.
“I thought their offensive line did really well,” Desormeaux said. “They came off the football. You have to give these guys credit now. They came out and they played really well. The Wildcat stuff is a little different. When you play that much Wildcat, they’ve got an extra person because everybody’s blocking for the quarterback run. They gave us some trouble with that, but we made some adjustments at halftime.”
Of course, the Wildcat game also produced a huge lagniappe play for the Eagles when Gore unleashed a 52-yard touchdown pass to Tiaquelin Mims to give Southern Miss a 13-2 lead at the time.
Quick turnaround
UL’s loss at Southern Miss was frustrating for Desormeaux for many reasons.
Even more alarming to him was the huge role the slow start played in the 39-24 setback. He was pretty convinced his team was ready.
“I don’t know,” Desormeaux said. “Coming out, I felt like we were ready to play truthfully. I felt like we were in a good spot … all week I thought we prepared really well.
“I felt like we were in a good spot, but certainly we’re going to have to go back and look at things, because we’re going to have another five-day turnaround coming up. We’ve got to work on some things and find a way to get better at this process.”
Indeed, the Cajuns will play West Division leader Troy on Saturday, Nov. 5 and then host Georgia Southern next Thursday for a second straight five-day turnaround.
“Every team is different,” Desormeaux said. “We’ve done it pretty much the way we’ve done it in the past. We did a little more ball security than we did in the past, even though it doesn’t look like it. But every team is different and we’ve got to figure out what works better for this team.”