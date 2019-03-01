Is the roller coaster ride finally over?

Naturally, such questions are only really answered in time.

But UL men’s basketball coach Bob Marlin’s Ragin’ Cajuns certainly delivered a pretty convincing argument that it indeed might be in Thursday’s 73-60 victory over Coastal Carolina at the Cajundome.

The bottom line is the Cajuns won to improve to 8-7 in league play and maintain a tie for the fifth spot with ULM, just one game behind fourth-place Texas-Arlington with three games left.

There was a bigger message than that, though.

Cajuns showing consistency with blowout of Coastal Well, at least UL led for 37 seconds in the first meeting.

The win marked the fifth straight well-played game for the Cajuns – going 4-1 in that stretch with the 64-62 loss at first-place Texas State.

“We just need to continue to win and play well,” said Marlin, whose Cajuns wrap up the home schedule at 1:30 p.m. Sunday at Appalachian State. “That’s the main thing and I think that will give us a chance to win the tournament. I really think the tournament is going to be wide open.”

From November through this past Saturday’s two-point loss at Texas State, this year’s club has teased Cajun fans with encouraging stretches here and there.

Then came the 77-64 loss to Toledo on Nov. 20 and then the 83-62 home loss to Louisiana Tech on Dec. 15 and then the 94-83 home loss to Arkansas State and then the three-game losing streak where they gave up 101 points a game as the calendar turned to February.

All of those setbacks seemed to suggest the 2018-19 Cajuns just didn’t possess consistency in their arsenal.

For the first time Thursday night, the song may have changed.

Three or four good games have been a fad at times, but five seems to have the feel of a trend.

But if it is real, why now?

The simple explanation is defense.

Just examine the two Coastal Carolina games. In the first one, the Chanticleers made 13 3-pointers and shot 57.9 percent from the field for the game.

On Thursday in Lafayette, UL limited Coastal to four 3-pointers and 44 percent overall.

Marlin: Cajuns basketball one 3-pointer away from aiming for SBC title Prior to hosting preseason Sun Belt favorite Georgia State on national TV on Feb. 8, things appeared to be heading south for the UL Ragin’ Cajuns.

“We worked on it (limiting 3-point attempts) the last few days and we emphasized it again before the game,” Marlin said. “We told the guys we wanted to run them off the line and limit their attempts. At halftime, I really felt good about where we were.”

In its previous game against Georgia State, Coastal attempted 39 threes. UL limited it to 18.

Another sign of the improved defense was limiting leading scorer Zac Cuthbertson to zero field goals and just six total points in 24 minutes before fouling out.

Both Marcus Stroman and Cedric Russell referred back to a players-only meeting addressing the poor defense that led to UL’s three-game losing streak a month ago.

“We had a conversation, players only,” said Stroman, who had 13 points, eight assists and five steals. “Ever since then, everybody’s taking it personally. You can see it in these games now. We’re taking on all challengers.”

Another explanation could simply be the calendar.

“And as I told them today before the game, tomorrow’s March,” Marlin said after Thursday’s win. “So it’s here. It’s time.”