After being away from the game for over 600 days, UL redshirt senior Joe Dillon has been honored with the Park Place Surgical Hospital Male Student-Athlete Comeback of the Year Award following his stellar play during the 2019 campaign.
Dillon, who missed the 2018 season due to a hip injury, worked his way back onto the gridiron and secured second team All-Sun Belt Conference honors and Honorable Mention All-Louisiana recognition as a redshirt junior.
Appearing in all 14 games during the Ragin’ Cajuns’ historic 2019 season, Dillon finished the year tied for sixth on the team with 45 tackles and added a forced fumble and seven quarterback hurries.
The rising redshirt senior also led the squad with 8.0 sacks, tying him for the fifth-most in a single season and upping his career total to 19.5, 2.0 sacks shy of setting the program record for the most in a career.
UL's Thomas honored for comeback season
After overcoming a knee injury that forced her to miss the 2018-19 season, UL redshirt senior Jasmine Thomas has been honored with the Park Place Surgical Hospital Female Student-Athlete Comeback of the Year Award.
Thomas, who also had to overcome an injury in the middle of the 2019-20 season, appeared in 17 games for the Ragin’ Cajuns, starting in 14.
Her redshirt junior campaign got off to a great start, averaging 5.1 points and 2.3 rebounds in 11-straight starts to open the year. Despite missing the first 13 conference games, she finished the season averaging 4.2 points and 2.5 rebounds.
In three seasons with the program, Thomas has averaged 7.3 points and 3.1 rebounds in 25.6 minutes per contest. In that time span, she appeared in 71 games, making 56 starts.