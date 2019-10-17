UL’s soccer team is on the verge of doing something it hasn’t done since 2016, but coach Lance Key isn’t taking anything for granted.
The Ragin’ Cajuns are in a solid position to make the field for the Sun Belt Conference tournament after missing out on that eight-team field the past two seasons. The Cajuns (7-5-3, 3-2-2) are tied for third in this week’s league standings with only three regular-season matches remaining, including Friday’s 6 p.m. final road match at Georgia State (4-8-2, 1-4-1).
Even a Friday win likely wouldn’t lock down a tournament berth mathematically, given the Sun Belt’s format where a win counts three points and a tie counts for one. The Cajuns enter the GSU match with 11 points, tied with Arkansas State for third and trailing only South Alabama (19) and Troy (14).
The first-year UL coach knows his team is in better shape at the end of the regular season than in the past couple of years but that things can still go wrong in a hurry.
“We’ve put ourselves in position,” he said, “but if we don’t take care of business that becomes irrelevant. All we’re worried about is we have Georgia State on the road, and we have to make sure we’re prepared and have all the information we need on Friday night. At the end of the day we can’t worry about the rest of the league because that’s the only result we have any influence over.”
Georgia State has a bigger task to reach the league’s final eight; the Panthers are tied for ninth with four points. A Cajuns victory would take some of the pressure off next week’s two home matches against Georgia Southern and Troy to end the regular season.
“Four points is all that separates six teams in the (standings) table,” Key said. “South (Alabama) has clinched but everybody else is still very much in a battle for who’s going to get in and what the seeds are. We have to go and take care of business.”
UL’s task was made easier over the past two weekends when the Cajuns went 3-1, including a 2-0 Sunday victory at last-place UL-Monroe that dropped the Warhawks to 0-6 and likely ended its tournament hopes. In that match, the Cajuns needed two second-half goals to take its first win in Monroe since 2011 and take its third October victory — matching the October total of the past four seasons combined.
“We knew (Sunday) we had to secure three points,” Key said. “It didn’t matter if we played spectacular or awful, we had to get three points if we had any ambitions to get into the tournament. We didn’t play great on Sunday, but we found a way. We were 0-0 and 45 minutes away from getting a result we had to have, but a couple of freshmen got on the ends of balls in the box and were able to finish.”
Freshmen Olivia Gelpi and Karleen Bedre had the Sunday goals to break the scoreless tie, the latter coming off a goal kick from Cajuns goalkeeper Mackenzie Lee directly to Bedre to set up her individual run.
“That’s two assists from our goalkeeper this year,” Key said. “You don’t see that a lot. Olivia had a great effort for that first one, she did a great job of keeping it alive. I charged them at halftime that somebody’s got to go out and put the ball in the net, and they did that in the second half.”