ATLANTA — It’s going to be the year of unexpected unavailable players. On Saturday, that was Cajuns senior outside linebacker Joe Dillon. He didn’t play after not being cleared by UL’s medical staff.
Another UL starter not playing Saturday — presumably because of COVID-19 testing — was junior cornerback A.J. Washington. His replacement, Mekhi Garner, though, turned the flow of Saturday’s game around with a critical interception late in the first half.
It set up a nine-play, 80-yard touchdown drive in 1:43 that trimmed Georgia State’s lead to 14-7.
It was the redshirt sophomore Garner’s first career interception.
“With A.J. Washington being out, for Mekhi and Trey (Amos) to step up for the team (was big),” Napier said. “Malcolm Rollins, Ja’Quane Nelson (played well), and I thought Chauncey Manac was exceptional. He probably was a little bit off in the first half, but man, he made some critical plays (in second half).
“(Linebacker) A.J. Riley stepped up. There was a critical third-down stop where he peeled with the running back and we got the sack. We’re going to need some of these second tier to really step up given the nature of this season.”
Napier said Dillon “had an illness and wasn’t able to join our team. I would say this, you saw some guys really step up in his absence. Manac made some critical plays, Tyler Guidry made some critical plays and certainly A.J. Riley.
“We’ll reassess Joe when we get back, but we felt like it was the right thing to do to not bring him with us.”
Receiving signs
The saga of the young receivers for the Cajuns’ offense took another interesting turn in Saturday’s 34-31 comeback win over Georgia State.
True freshmen Donate Fleming had four receptions for 51 yards, Kyren Lacy added three catches for 57 yards and sophomore Peter LeBlanc grabbed four for 48.
“They made some plays,” Napier said. “I think the precision in which they play can improve, but we knew that even going into the season. With all the injuries that we’ve had, we knew we were going to have to play young players. I think they’re talented. I think you guys can sense and see that they do have some ability.”
Redshirt sophomore Devon Pauley added a critical 19-yarder on UL’s first touchdown drive.
“This time last year, Peter LeBlanc wasn’t having to play like these guys,” Napier said. “We had time to develop him. As the season goes, they’ll grow and they’ll learn. Coach (Tim) Leger does a real good job with that group. It’s just a matter of experience, learning and trying to play with more detail, more discipline and more precision.”
Special-teams draw
It was a very different week when it came to special teams for the No. 19-ranked UL Ragin’ Cajuns on Saturday at Center Parc Stadium in Atlanta.
At Iowa State in the opener, the Cajuns created national highlight film galore with a 95-yard kickoff return for a touchdown by Chris Smith and an 83-yard punt return for a touchdown by Eric Garror.
On Saturday against Georgia State, it wasn’t like that at all. In fact, Smith field a kickoff and stepped out of bounds to start the Cajuns 99 and a half yards away from the end zone with 3:29 left in the first quarter in a scoreless game.
Later in the first half, Garror fumbled a punt deep in his territory. Fortunately for the Cajuns, Jayrin Wilson ended up with it at the bottom of the pile after it appeared the Panthers had a great opportunity to recover.
Still, despite some early obstacles, Smith did produce a kickoff return to UL 45 and another to the 31, and Garror came close to busting another long punt return.
“We’re close,” Napier said. “We did get the return close to the 50 one time. I also think we were close on a punt return at one point. I know we’re all expecting touchdowns now, but occasionally you’ve got to go to the park and the special teams will be a scratch. I think that’s what it was today.
Good turnovers
Not all takeaways are created the same. They’re all good, but quite often, the offense doesn’t cooperate with the fumble recovery or interception forced by defense and special teams units.
At Iowa State, Washington’s interception deep in Cyclones’ territory resulted in a missed field goal. The fumble recovery earlier in the game by Percy Butler resulted on a three-and-out for the Cajuns.
Butler’s fumble recovery near midfield in the first quarter Saturday resulted in a missed 47-yard field goal by Nate Snyder.
But finally, late in the second quarter after Garner’s interception, Lewis orchestrated the 80-yard drive to get UL back in it.
On the flip side, Georgia State’s two interceptions of Lewis were huge. The first one came with the Cajuns at the Panthers’ 23 right before halftime to squash a scoring opportunity. The second one set up a nine-play, 66-yard drive for Georgia State in 3:05 to grab a 21-7 lead early in the third period.