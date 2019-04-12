It was frustration from the first inning on for the No. 10-ranked UL Ragin’ Cajuns softball team in its Sun Belt Conference road series opener at Appalachian State.
Until the top of the seventh inning anyway.
With the game still scoreless, UL was finally able to scratch for three runs in the seventh and the expert pitching of ace right-hander Summer Ellyson did the rest for a hard-fought 3-1 win over the Mountaineers.
Bailey Curry, Kara Gremillion and Kourtney Gremillion all singled to load the bases to get things going in the seventh. Lexie Comeaux's RBI single was misplayed for chase home another run for a 2-0 lead. Julie Rawls then walked to chase home the third run.
Ellyson allowed a run with two outs in the seventh on four hits with two walks and nine strikeouts to lift UL (35-4, 16-0). The Mountaineers dropped to 27-12 overall and 11-4 in league play.
Before the seventh inning, however, it was lots of angst for UL coach Gerry Glasco.
In the first inning, Keeli Milligan and Alissa Dalton both reached. Milligan was called out for leaving early and Dalton was thrown out trying to steal.
In the second inning, Sarah Hudek singled and Curry promptly grounded into a double play.
It was more of the same in the third inning as well. Comeaux walked but pinch-runner Aeriyl Mass was caught stealing.
In the fourth, Rawls walked and Hudek singled, but both were stranded.
In the fifth, Kourtney Gremillion led off with a single and fittingly Comeaux grounded into a double play.
Later in the fifth, it was Appalachian State’s turn to be frustration when the home team got runners on the corners with one out, but Ellyson coaxed a pop up and a ground out to keep the game scoreless.
Milligan then led off the sixth with a single and was stranded on second.