To be honest, UL women’s coach Garry Brodhead didn’t see Thursday’s thrilling 92-83 victory over first-place Troy in the Cajundome coming.
After several players being out for a week heading into preparation Monday, that first day back was on the sloppy side.
“I was kind of scared Monday because we didn’t look as smooth,” Brodhead said. “I was hoping we could hold them to 55. I didn’t think we could score 60 the way we practiced this week.”
Typically, that’s what it requires, but not on this night.
The officials were calling the game UL’s way. In last year’s 73-65 Sun Belt Conference Tournament finals loss to Troy, the Trojans were called for 10 fouls the entire game, resulting in only five free throws for the Cajuns.
UL was whistled for 13 fouls in that game, producing 13 foul shots for Troy.
In Thursday’s rematch, Troy (now 12-6, 3-1) was called for 32 fouls – with four players fouling out – producing 39 free throws for UL. The Cajuns (now 10-3, 2-1) were called for 24 fouls to give Troy 29 attempts at the line.
“I think it was very good,” Brodhead said. “They rebound so well, but even when they don’t get the rebound, they’re reaching and they’re grabbing and all that. Usually, they let them get away with it. When we played them in the conference tournament, they got called for five fouls. Tonight, they got called for 32. They foul.
“I want them to be called. When we foul, I want them to be called. So yeah, I’d rather a cleaner game. I didn’t think they called that much hand-checking. It was mostly going to the rim and trying to get a score.”
There reached a point in the second half where the game was essentially a free-throw shooting contest … with the Cajuns winning.
Led by senior center Ty’Reona Doucet and sophomore guard Destiny Rice, the Cajuns nailed 32 of those 39 attempts. Doucet made 11 of her 13 tries on her way to scoring 23 points with 10 rebounds and six blocked shots.
“I knew they were important,” Doucet said. “That’s basically how we actually won the game. I knew it was going to come down to me making free throws.”
After scoring only two points in the first half, Doucet exploded for 11 in the third quarter. The highlight of the night, though, was an aggressive offensive rebound and putback for a 73-65 lead with 4:41 left to play.
“I just knew we needed some more points, so I just made sure I got the ball,” Doucet said. “I just knew I had to score. It was a battle between me and number 2 and I had to win the battle.”
For the record, “2” was Troy’s Felmas Koranga, who scored 27 points with eight rebounds.
Brodhead, though, was ecstatic with Doucet’s performance.
“I think sometimes you’ve got to get Ty mad,” Brodhead said. “Me and Ty can’t be happy together. One of us has got to be mad. I think that’s the biggest thing. I was pretty much on her this week. I wasn’t pleased with some of the things that she could do. I’m always going to be like that. I don’t want anybody to say, ‘Well, you didn’t get the most out of Ty. You didn’t develop Ty.’ I always tell her that, ‘I’m not going to be the one to blame.’”
The Cajuns took the lead on a Makayia Hallmon bucket with 8:58 left in the second quarter and never gave it up. Hallmon finished with 21 points on 8-of-15 shooting from the field, including 3-of-6 shooting from 3-point land.
“Some people don’t like May-May going between her legs and then pull up with jump shots, but I’m alright with it, because I know she’s a scorer,” Brodhead said. “In the first half, I thought she had an extremely good game.”
Lanay Wheaton was 7-of-8 shooting at the line in her 20-point effort, while Rice made 10 of her 12 tries en route to scoring 17 points with four rebounds and three assists.
Rice also played a key role in keeping UL’s turnover total to 10, limiting the Trojans’ points off turnovers to 10.
“Mentally, I prepared during the week,” Rice said of Troy’s aggressive style. “We have our practice players that push us and pressure us in practice. I feel like that really helps us prepare for any kind of adversity and any kind of pressure a team tries to bring.”
As expected, Troy outrebounded UL 48-34, but the Cajuns had a 32-24 edge in the paint and hit 12 more free throws to avenge last year’s title game loss.
“It feels good,” Doucet said. “I was talking to some of my teammates from last year. She (Kim Burton) was talking about how we needed to beat them. We’re going to make sure we beat them for y’all. It’s sad that they couldn’t be a part of it, but I’m just happy we got it for them.”