The UL women’s basketball team will open its defense of the Sun Belt Conference championship against a dangerous UTA squad at 6 p.m. Thursday in the Cajundome.
“They’re long, they’re athletic,” UL coach Garry Brodhead said. “They’re good.”
The Cajuns enter the game 8-2, while the Mavs are 6-3. Both teams beat Rice. UTA beat Houston, while the Cajuns lost at Houston.
The Mavs, though, had a game against SMU slated for Dec. 21 cancelled due to COVID-19 concerns, so UTA hasn't played one game since Dec. 4 - a 61-46 loss at Oklahoma State on Dec. 17.
Speaking of Houston, the Mavs are led by 6-foot-1 Houston transfer Starr Jacobs, who averages 19.1 points and 6.1 rebounds a game. Jacobs is a unique player who shoots 59.7% from the field, but only 43.9% at the line in 30.8 minutes a game.
“She won’t really shoot the 3 either,” Brodhead said. “She’s getting to the rim, lane-line drives and rebounding on the back side. She’s an all-out player. She can get to the rim and she can finish.”
As a team, UTA has only made 29 of 136 attempts from 3-point land (21.3%) on the season. While Jacobs struggles at the line, every other regular is outstanding at the line – shooting 72.8% overall.
Despite their height, UTA gets outrebounded 41.2 to 36.6 on the average.
“The smallest kid they have is the point guard at 5-9,” Brodhead said. “Everybody else is 6-foot. I do think we’re going to be able to do some things defensively that will help, because they don’t shoot the 3 as well.”
Meanwhile, point guard Katie Ferrell may make it tougher for UL to pressure the Mavs.
“She played football when she was young,” Brodhead said. “We’ve been watching her play for a long time. She doesn’t shoot it very often, but she’s smart and she does a good job of finding open people.”
Another problem in pressuring is UL being down to 10 players due to injuries.
“I think we’re still going to be able to do it, because all of the kids who are pretty athletic and equipped to do that will be able to do it,” Brodhead said. “It’s just going to be a point where we’re going to have to pick and choose when we’re going to do it, compared to being able to press whenever we want. We’re going to have to be a little more conservative with it.”
UL is hoping to continue to get scoring help from junior guard Diamond Morrison. In her first eight games, Morrison scored a total of 12 points. In her last two, she scored 26, including 14 against Louisiana Tech.
“She was making more at practice, so I was starting to feel more confident in her,” Brodhead said of Morrison’s progress. “Then it started paying off in the games. That will help. They’re not really guarding up. When we kicked it to her against Louisiana Tech, she hit some big shots … open shots. That’s going to happen. They’re not going to be able to guard everybody.
“We’ve got to be able to hit some of those shots. That’ll definitely help us open the inside game.”